Boston, MA

NESN

Where Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Stands With Recovery From Injury

Jaylen Brown is set to miss his second consecutive game due to right adductor tightness when the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday night. The star guard sustained the injury during his 41-point effort in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Joe...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patrice Bergeron On Fire With 13 Points Over Last 13 Games

Patrice Bergeron now has a point-per-game over his last 13. The Boston Bruins crushed the Philadelphia Flyers in a physical 6-0 win at TD Garden Monday afternoon. Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, and the captain dished an assist on Brad Marchand’s second period goal.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Pavel Zacha Details Importance Of David Krejci Milestone

David Krejci skated in his 1,000th career game Monday, becoming just the seventh player in Boston Bruins history to reach that milestone with the franchise. Krejci’s linemates, fellow countrymen Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, helped make the occasion all the more special, as the “Czech Mates” combined for nine points in a blowout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
BOSTON, MA
9NEWS

Avs rout Senators 7-0 losing 7 of 8 games

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic's 27-year-old team...
DENVER, CO
NESN

Linus Ullmark Delivers Potential Save Of The Year In Win Vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON — Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark added plenty of tape to his highlight reel in Saturday’s thrilling 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. Ullmark wasn’t at his best against the Maple Leafs, stopping just 18 of 21 shots, but he offset some shakiness with several astounding saves to thwart Toronto’s vaunted attack.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NHL Best Bets: Capitals vs. Islanders Game Picks

Two top contenders in the Metropolitan division will collide later tonight, with the Washington Capitals visiting the New York Islanders. Washington Capitals (-111) vs. New York Islanders (-108) Total: 5.5 (O -114, U -106) Many also wondered if the Capitals’ age would catch up with them, but despite early injury...
ELMONT, NY
NESN

WNBA Rumors: CT Sun Trading Jonquel Jones In Three-Team Deal

The Connecticut Sun reportedly are trading 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal. Rachel Galligan of Winsider was the first to report the news Sunday evening, citing that it was close to being finalized. ESPN confirmed Jones was heading to the Liberty and added it was “expected to be finalized” Sunday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Montgomery, Carlo, Ullmark & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. After three days off following a three-game sweep out west, it was a...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Jim Montgomery Views Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs As ‘Bigger’ Game

Most coaches don’t like to build up one game as bigger than the next. It’s just one in a stack of 82. But Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery did the exact opposite Friday, elevating Boston’s matchup with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, who are in second place behind the B’s in the Atlantic Division, on Saturday at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
NESN

Jayson Tatum Gives Hilarious Response To 51-Point Performance

The Boston Celtics were undermanned entering their Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee against the Charlotte Hornets, necessitating a takeover from superstar Jayson Tatum. Tatum dropped 51 points on the Hornets, finishing 15-for-23 from the field, including 7-for-12 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds and five assists in the Celtics’ 130-118 victory at Spectrum Center. The 24-year-old also went a perfect 14-for-14 from the charity stripe, hamstringing Charlotte on the defensive end.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Brad Marchand Dishes Assist To Patrice Bergeron In Bruins’ Win

The Boston Bruins have yet to lose two consecutive games this season. The Black and Gold maintained this trend following up Thursday’s home loss with a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Brad Marchand was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Flyers Gain Momentum Heading Into Matchup Vs. Bruins

Both the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers have won seven out of their previous 10 games as they face each other for Monday’s matinee game. The Black and Gold welcome the Flyers to Boston to continue their homestand following a huge victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Zacha Has Been Valuable Addition to Bruins Roster

BOSTON - Pavel Zacha was looking to prove himself. When the 25-year-old was acquired by the Bruins from the New Jersey Devils this past July, he was a restricted free agent in need of a new contract. Several weeks later, Zacha and the B's came to an agreement on a one-year contract, while both sides said that they would continue to explore opportunities for a longer-term deal.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

The NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Monday afternoon will welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden for a matinee matchup. Monday’s clash will mark the second meeting of the season between the Bruins and the Flyers. Boston handily defeated Philadelphia 4-1 at TD Garden back on Nov. 17 thanks in large part to a pair of goals from David Krejci. Round 2 against the Flyers will be a special one for the veteran center, who’s in line to play his 1,000th game with the Black and Gold.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Luke Kornets Applaud’s Celtics’ ‘Step Up’ Ability, Role Sacrifices

The Boston Celtics haven’t been fazed one bit and veteran Luke Kornet highlighted a few key reasons why that’s been the case this season. With the Celtics positioned on several occasions to overcome and adjust, whether that’d be through injury or role, Boston has succeeded each time. Not to mention it’s paid dividends with the Celtics entering Saturday night’s contest against the Charlotte Hornets atop the NBA standings (31-12) — a position Boston has sat comfortably for the better part of the campaign.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Bruins Had ‘Empty Feeling’ After Shutout Loss To Kraken

The Bruins all felt a type of way after their loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, and it carried over into Friday’s practice. Boston fell 3-0 for its first loss of 2023 and first regulation loss on home ice. The Kraken, who went into Thursday’s matchup having won their lost six games, proved to be too much for a mentally fatigued Bruins team.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

