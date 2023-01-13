BOSTON - Pavel Zacha was looking to prove himself. When the 25-year-old was acquired by the Bruins from the New Jersey Devils this past July, he was a restricted free agent in need of a new contract. Several weeks later, Zacha and the B's came to an agreement on a one-year contract, while both sides said that they would continue to explore opportunities for a longer-term deal.

