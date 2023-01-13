Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies again bounce back, top Idaho State by 29
MISSOULA — From start to finish, the Montana Grizzlies were in control against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday evening as UM topped ISU 84-55 in front of 3,543 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Josh Bannan put together a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Griz and...
montanasports.com
Leia Beattie's career night lifts Montana State past Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — Montana State junior Leia Beattie came off the bench to score a game-high 26 points, including a career-high six three-pointers to lift the Bobcats to an 80-65 win over Weber State on Saturday afternoon in the Dee Events Center. “Our bench was fantastic,” said women's head...
montanasports.com
Montana Lady Griz overcome double-digit deficit, win at Idaho State
POCATELLO, Idaho — Sammy Fatkin scored 28 points and the Montana Lady Griz rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Idaho State 77-68 on Saturday. It was the first time the Lady Griz have beat ISU in Pocatello since 2015. Fatkin bounced back from a 2-for-17 performance on Thursday...
suunews.net
The Flippin’ Birds take second place in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet
In the Rio Tinto Best of Utah, Southern Utah University’s Flippin’ Birds came home with a second place finish. SUU’s 196.175 points trailed only the University of Utah Red Rocks’ 197.750. The Utah State University Aggies scored 195.800, which placed them third. They were followed by...
montanasports.com
Missoula Hellgate boys, girls top Missoula Sentinel in crosstown matchup
MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate basketball teams got in the action with their first crosstown games of the season, and they walked away with sweeps over Missoula Sentinel on Friday evening. The Knights boys topped the Spartans 58-36 while the girls won 51-39. In the boys game, Connor Dick...
kslsports.com
In-State Gymnastics Teams Dazzle At Best Of Utah, Red Rocks Win Fourth Straight
WEST VALLEY, UT – The Red Rocks, BYU, Utah State, and Southern Utah gymnastics met for the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet to rave reviews, dazzling the crowd. All four in-state teams represented Utah well and wowed the crowd throughout the night. However, the Red Rocks were the team to prevail and win the title for the fourth time in a row.
247Sports
Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson looking forward to the time with Utah this weekend
With most of their recruiting for the 2023 cycle almost complete, focus has not only shifted to the transfer portal but to the future. With a weekend available for visitors, Utah will be welcoming a good collection of 2024 prospects, many of whom come from within the state but all are priorities for the Utes this next cycle.
montanasports.com
Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
sports360az.com
Pac-12 top 10: Key players return for Utah and Washington, a Big Ten exit, a USC legend passes and other top stories from the week
Our quick-hitting recap of the top Pac-12 storylines from the week …. Quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe announced they’re returning for the 2023 season, instantly elevating the Utes to contender status in what should be a loaded conference. There is one significant unknown in Salt Lake...
bvmsports.com
Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes
SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
montanasports.com
'It's a huge relief': Drummond-Philipsburg co-op receives renewal for another year, committee to be formed
MISSOULA — The Flint Creek Titans live on. The Montana High School Association executive board voted unanimously 7-0 to renew the football co-op of Drummond and Philipsburg, also known as Flint Creek, during an executive board meeting at the Holiday Inn Downtown in Missoula on Saturday. The meeting was held in a conference room that was packed with supporters of the program that included parents, coaches, residents from both towns and more.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
utahnow.online
Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City
News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
KIVI-TV
The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
kjzz.com
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
