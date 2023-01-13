ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
montanasports.com

Montana Grizzlies again bounce back, top Idaho State by 29

MISSOULA — From start to finish, the Montana Grizzlies were in control against the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday evening as UM topped ISU 84-55 in front of 3,543 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Josh Bannan put together a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Griz and...
POCATELLO, ID
montanasports.com

Leia Beattie's career night lifts Montana State past Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Montana State junior Leia Beattie came off the bench to score a game-high 26 points, including a career-high six three-pointers to lift the Bobcats to an 80-65 win over Weber State on Saturday afternoon in the Dee Events Center. “Our bench was fantastic,” said women's head...
OGDEN, UT
montanasports.com

Montana Lady Griz overcome double-digit deficit, win at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — Sammy Fatkin scored 28 points and the Montana Lady Griz rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Idaho State 77-68 on Saturday. It was the first time the Lady Griz have beat ISU in Pocatello since 2015. Fatkin bounced back from a 2-for-17 performance on Thursday...
POCATELLO, ID
montanasports.com

Missoula Hellgate boys, girls top Missoula Sentinel in crosstown matchup

MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate basketball teams got in the action with their first crosstown games of the season, and they walked away with sweeps over Missoula Sentinel on Friday evening. The Knights boys topped the Spartans 58-36 while the girls won 51-39. In the boys game, Connor Dick...
MISSOULA, MT
kslsports.com

In-State Gymnastics Teams Dazzle At Best Of Utah, Red Rocks Win Fourth Straight

WEST VALLEY, UT – The Red Rocks, BYU, Utah State, and Southern Utah gymnastics met for the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet to rave reviews, dazzling the crowd. All four in-state teams represented Utah well and wowed the crowd throughout the night. However, the Red Rocks were the team to prevail and win the title for the fourth time in a row.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
montanasports.com

Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic

MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
MISSOULA, MT
bvmsports.com

Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
montanasports.com

'It's a huge relief': Drummond-Philipsburg co-op receives renewal for another year, committee to be formed

MISSOULA — The Flint Creek Titans live on. The Montana High School Association executive board voted unanimously 7-0 to renew the football co-op of Drummond and Philipsburg, also known as Flint Creek, during an executive board meeting at the Holiday Inn Downtown in Missoula on Saturday. The meeting was held in a conference room that was packed with supporters of the program that included parents, coaches, residents from both towns and more.
PHILIPSBURG, MT
usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
utahnow.online

Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City

News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KIVI-TV

The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
BOISE, ID
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE

