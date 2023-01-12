Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to break out in 2023
The Yankees received the unfortunate news that Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation, meaning they’ll need a new 5th starter for April. While many people are wondering about the outlook of Montas for 2023, and rightfully so, there’s the question of who should be their 5th starter for now. Many people would default to Domingo German, whose 3.61 ERA as a spot-starter impressed many in the fanbase. The problem with this is that by all metrics, this is the wrong choice; Clarke Schmidt should become the 5th starter for the Yankees.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ former No. 1 ranked prospect could rise to the occasion in left field
With spring training just around the bend, the New York Yankees are preparing for a position battle in left field. Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, Rafael Ortega, and Willie Calhoun all project to have an opportunity to steal the job, but Cabrera has the upper hand. The 23-year-old is coming off...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ free-agency decision looking like a stroke of genius now
The New York Yankees entered this past weekend with a healthy starting rotation and an optimistic viewpoint, with spring training getting closer every day. However, nobody anticipated a report dropping that indicated Frankie Montas would miss the first month of the season and noted he’s 8–10 weeks behind on his off-season training.
Future NFL Hall of Famer Appears To Announce Retirement
WIth the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos on Max Fried’s future with Braves
Despite seeing multiple All-Stars ink potentially team-friendly deals, Braves Country remembers the ones that got away the most. Freddie Freeman hurts more than Dansby Swanson, but the fan base is rightfully scarred from the ordeals, which has them worried about what is on the horizon. Atlanta could potentially see another key member of the team walk away in free agency as Max Fried‘s future grows with uncertainty. In an interview with The Athletic, Alex Anthopoulos spoke on the subject.
Yardbarker
Michael Wacha Seeking Contract with $15 Million AAV
Free agent right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha is seeking a contract in which he will be paid $15 million per year, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Wacha experienced a rebirthing in 2022, in his age-30 season with the Boston Red Sox. He posted an 11-2 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 127 ERA+ over 127.1 innings pitched in 23 starts.
Yardbarker
New York Mets Remain Engaged in Outfield, Bullpen Markets
They might not be done adding to their roster. During Adam Ottavino's and Omar Narvaez's introductory press conference on Tuesday, general manager Billy Eppler was asked about the Mets' plans moving forward in terms of building out the rest of the team. As Eppler revealed, he remains engaged in the...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Duvall is an intriguing option to bring into Boston's outfield. The 34-year-old shined both offensively and defensively in 2021 with 38 home runs and a National League-leading 113 RBIs to go along with winning a Gold Glove, but wasn't as successful in 2022. The one-time All-Star appeared in just 86...
Yardbarker
Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
