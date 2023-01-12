ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Federal prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the capital murder case against accused August 3rd Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius, according to court documents. Today was the deadline to decide on the matter set by Federal Judge David Guaderrama. Former El Paso District Attorney,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Texas DPS investigating crash in central El Paso

UPDATE: (9:38 a.m.) -- A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed with ABC-7 there were 10 people inside the car at the time of the crash, nine of whom were migrants. The driver of the car that crashed was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries....
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso officials look ahead to NYC Mayor’s visit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local officials said they are continuing discussions on the ongoing migrant crisis with New York City Mayor Eric Adams during his visit to El Paso Sunday. "Mayor Adams has been a good partner to the community, and from the beginning we've been talking to his...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and outstanding criminal warrants. On Wednesday Jan. 11, an EPCSO deputy assigned to the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Celum in Clint. […]
CLINT, TX
KVIA

Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
EL PASO, TX

