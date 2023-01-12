Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Human smuggling attempt ends in crash involving migrants in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities said a crash of an overturned vehicle in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning involved migrants. The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on Gateway East between Durazno Avenue and Rosa Avenue. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Texas Department of Public...
KFOX 14
Video of El Paso officer detaining teen during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
KVIA
Federal prosecutors will not seek death penalty in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the capital murder case against accused August 3rd Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius, according to court documents. Today was the deadline to decide on the matter set by Federal Judge David Guaderrama. Former El Paso District Attorney,...
cbs4local.com
Deadline approaches for federal prosecutors to seek death penalty for Patrick Crusius
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It's been over 3 years since the Walmart mass shooting in El Paso and the suspect, Patrick Crusius, has yet to stand trial. The U.S Attorney's Office of the Western District of Texas has until the end of Tuesday to file its notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Crusius.
KVIA
Texas DPS investigating crash in central El Paso
UPDATE: (9:38 a.m.) -- A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed with ABC-7 there were 10 people inside the car at the time of the crash, nine of whom were migrants. The driver of the car that crashed was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries....
Police: Shooting at house party preceded viral video of teenage girl’s arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A video of an El Paso police officer detaining a teenage girl has been circulating on social media. The department responded to the video by making an statement Monday, Jan 16 and trying to provide some context to the incident. According to the statement sent out by police, the video […]
KVIA
On the Border: New York City Mayor tours El Paso; to speak at news conference
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two cities directly impacted by the migrant crisis, separated by thousands of miles, are brought closer with a visit on the border. New York City Mayor Eric Adams paid a visit to the border to meet with local officials about the migrant crisis. Mayor Adams...
Crime of Week: Police continue search for couple involved in hit and run
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying a couple that fled the scene of a crash that left a man seriously injured in Central El Paso. This is the “Crime of the Week.” On Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 2:18 […]
KVIA
El Paso officials look ahead to NYC Mayor’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local officials said they are continuing discussions on the ongoing migrant crisis with New York City Mayor Eric Adams during his visit to El Paso Sunday. "Mayor Adams has been a good partner to the community, and from the beginning we've been talking to his...
Best places to raise a family: Las Cruces, El Paso both ranked in top 15 in survey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Las Cruces both finished in the top 15 in a new ranking of the best cities in the country to raise a family. According to the survey done by scholarship website Scholaroo, Las Cruces ranked as the 11th best city out of 152 cities across the United […]
Three people arrested after fleeing traffic stop on foot in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were arrested after they allegedly tried to run away during a traffic stop Wednesday, Jan. 11 in far east El Paso. El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop along the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle came to a stop, the three occupants fled […]
cbs4local.com
U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
KKTV
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her 4-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines. Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office...
‘Doing it for America’: El Paso gunman sent migrants running for cover, document says
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 27-year-old El Paso man, accused of pointing a gun at migrants and sending them running for safety, claimed he was “doing it for America,” according to court documents obtained by KTSM. An arrest affidavit for Steven Driscoll says several witnesses saw him drive by an area that had been […]
KFOX 14
Man killed on US 54 while trying to pick up tarp that fell out of truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old man from northeast El Paso was hit and killed while trying to pick up a tarp on US 54 near Fred Wilson Friday, El Paso police confirmed. The tarp had fallen out of the 2008 Ford F-250 that the man was riding...
Free care coming for veterans in suicidal crisis, a look at resources in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Military Veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care starting on Tuesday. They will be able to receive care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or private facility. “Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve – no matter […]
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a peace officer and outstanding criminal warrants. On Wednesday Jan. 11, an EPCSO deputy assigned to the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station conducted a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Celum in Clint. […]
The Very First Plane Hijacking In America Happened In El Paso Tx.
There have been a number of airplane hijackings in American history but the very first one happened right here in El Paso. There have been some very interesting, high profile and terrifying hijackings throughout the history of flight. One of the more interesting ones, remains unsolved. In 1971, a man...
Confirmed-The Best Menudo In The World Is Made In El Paso, Texas
We may not have gotten the best burrito in Texas honors ... which was BS ... but we got this one on a global scale. I found this "best of" list via tasteatlas.com who absolutely did right by giving an El Paso restaurant the props on this one. We are,...
KVIA
Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
