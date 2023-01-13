ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm

One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
MONTECITO, CA
CBS LA

Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue

Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Goleta Beach Park closed following storm

GOLETA, Calif.– Goleta Beach Park is closed due to emergency beach operations following recent storms. The closure aims to speed up work already being done at the emergency response site. The post Goleta Beach Park closed following storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Following Storm, Carpinteria Creek Bank to Undergo Emergency Repairs

California State Parks will begin emergency repair work on a portion of the Carpinteria Creek bank adjacent to the Carpinteria Sanitary District at the end of 6th Street. The work, to be conducted under an Emergency Permit, involves placing about 10,000 cubic yards of 2-foot-by-4-foot diameter rock to stabilize about 250 feet of creek bank and protect against further erosion.
kvta.com

Ventura County Starts To Dry Out Amid An Impressive Rain Year

(Photo from Rasnow Peak courtesy Alert California) (Below is the status of local reservoirs thru Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 5 PM Monday--As the skies clear in Ventura County and we head...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Digs Out, Cleans Up as Next Storm Heads In

As Mission Creek rose behind her house during the storm on Monday, Flavia DeLucia kept an eye on it, until a neighbor called her around 10:30 a.m. to say they were evacuating and that she should, too. “My neighbor saved me,” DeLucia said. The creek had jumped the bridge on the block above hers and water was building up on De la Vina Street at the front of the house where DeLucia lives with her husband near Haley Street. “I was completely shocked. I was paying attention to the wrong side,” she said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

County Issues Winter Storm Advisory

A winter storm is expected countywide Friday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Impacts are expected across the entire County with heightened risk expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including properties and areas associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

