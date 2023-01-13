Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Begins Long Recovery from Impacts of Recent Storms
While the rain appears to have moved out Santa Barbara County, with little chance of expected through at least the next week, damages and impacts throughout the South Coast and the rest of the county have been left in the wake of the back-to-back storms. With road closures due to...
Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin
Emergency work is underway in Carpinteria where storm damage threatens a Sanitary District property. Debris basins will also be cleared in an urgent plan. The post Carpinteria rushes to shore up creek from recent storm and clear debris basin appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Black Road partially reopens; Santa Maria asking for storm damage information
While Black Road from Stowell Road to Highway 166/Main Street has reopened, the road remains closed from Stowell Road to Betteravia Road.
County closes Goleta Beach Park for emergency operations
Goleta Beach Park has been closed for emergency beach nourishment operations, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
Noozhawk
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm
One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
Fallen historic stone pine tree damages car along south H Street in Lompoc
One of the historic stone pine trees in the 200 block of south H Street fell and damaged a parked car due to the wet conditions left by recent storms. The post Fallen historic stone pine tree damages car along south H Street in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue
Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.
Goleta Beach Park closed following storm
GOLETA, Calif.– Goleta Beach Park is closed due to emergency beach operations following recent storms. The closure aims to speed up work already being done at the emergency response site. The post Goleta Beach Park closed following storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Several Radio Stations Still Off the Air After Storm Knocks Out Power to Gibraltar Transmitter Site
Several local radio stations went off the air when last week’s powerful storm knocked down power poles along Gibraltar Road near Santa Barbara. As of Monday, KCLU and some others are still silent because backup generators haven’t been working, tower operator John Franklin said. The broadcast equipment site...
Noozhawk
Latest Storm to Hit Santa Barbara County Expected to Be Much Weaker
Rain began falling across Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon, but forecasters say the latest weather system will be much weaker than the storms that hammered the region last week. Most coastal and valley areas are expected to receive a half-inch to an inch of rain overnight into Monday, according...
Noozhawk
Following Storm, Carpinteria Creek Bank to Undergo Emergency Repairs
California State Parks will begin emergency repair work on a portion of the Carpinteria Creek bank adjacent to the Carpinteria Sanitary District at the end of 6th Street. The work, to be conducted under an Emergency Permit, involves placing about 10,000 cubic yards of 2-foot-by-4-foot diameter rock to stabilize about 250 feet of creek bank and protect against further erosion.
Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity
Caltrans District 5 has closed a section of Highway 154 for a storm-related inspection of the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge near Los Olivos. The post Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Latest Storm Soaks Santa Barbara County with More Rain on Tap Starting Late Sunday
Another storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, dropping between 0.75 and 2 inches of rain on most areas and causing more troubles in local communities. Forecasters had called for moderate to heavy rain from Saturday’s storm. “I think we’re more or less on target,” Mike Wofford from the...
Captured sand from Carpinteria Valley debris basins to be moved to replenish beaches
The City of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara County Flood Control are transporting rocks, gravel and sand deposited in the Carpinteria Valley Watershed debris basins by recent rainstorms to Carpinteria City Beach. The post Captured sand from Carpinteria Valley debris basins to be moved to replenish beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Ventura County Starts To Dry Out Amid An Impressive Rain Year
(Photo from Rasnow Peak courtesy Alert California) (Below is the status of local reservoirs thru Sunday) Important links for official information... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. CHP info: https://cad.chp.ca.gov/Traffic.aspx. Update at 5 PM Monday--As the skies clear in Ventura County and we head...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Digs Out, Cleans Up as Next Storm Heads In
As Mission Creek rose behind her house during the storm on Monday, Flavia DeLucia kept an eye on it, until a neighbor called her around 10:30 a.m. to say they were evacuating and that she should, too. “My neighbor saved me,” DeLucia said. The creek had jumped the bridge on the block above hers and water was building up on De la Vina Street at the front of the house where DeLucia lives with her husband near Haley Street. “I was completely shocked. I was paying attention to the wrong side,” she said.
Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area
Santa Barbara County has lifted its shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area, but the roadway remains closed and impassable. The post Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Issues Winter Storm Advisory
A winter storm is expected countywide Friday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Impacts are expected across the entire County with heightened risk expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including properties and areas associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large...
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
