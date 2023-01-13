Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How Spike Jonze Ended Up as the German Director in ‘Babylon’
Director Damien Chazelle’s latest film, Babylon, has quickly earned a reputation for its fever-dream feel and depiction of overindulgence in an unbridled period of Hollywood. Set during a turn in cinema as the silent era gave way to talkies, the movie follows a trio of stars who are all experiencing this transition at different points in their careers. Among the star-studded cast of Chazelle’s 1920s epic, moviegoers with an astute eye may have spotted a not-so-subtle cameo by fellow Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Spike Jonze, who plays German director Otto Van Strassberger. Curious how the director got involved? We were, too.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Image Shows Michelle Pfeiffer as a "Powerful Freedom Fighter"
The marketing for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally ramped up for its February release. With new images, more details about the upcoming feature are trickling down answering fans’ many queries as well as creating more mysteries. A new image revealed by Empire Magazine gives us a good look at the Quantum Realm as well as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals Lo'ak Will Replace Jake as Narrator for 'Avatar 3'
As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves across the worldwide box office, James Cameron has provided more insight into what's in store for the third installment. Via an interview on the Soundtracking with Edith Bowman podcast, the director has revealed that Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), one of several prominent new characters in the second installment, will take over the mantle as the next narrator of the franchise.
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $538 Million at Domestic Box Office
With another strong weekend-to-weekend hold, Avatar: The Way of Water is continuing to attract audiences over the holiday period, and is looking to claim its fifth weekend at the top of the domestic box office. After a $7 million fifth Friday, the epic science-fiction sequel’s running domestic total now stands at $538 million. It's still pacing ahead of the first Avatar, which had made around $500 million by the same point, but not holding as well.
Collider
'The Devil Conspiracy' Review: Stuck Between Dull Hell and Demented Heaven
While the movie industry is an ever-hungry machine looking to devour everything that crosses its covetous eyes, Hollywood has been surprisingly tame regarding Christianity. We don’t care about profaning ancient cultures to make shameful things such as Gods of Egypt, and it’s funny to think Marvel’s Thor is more well-known than the original Nordic divinity. However, even though the Bible is filled with stories ripe to explore through a fantasy gaze, we mostly only have fiction films with historical drama intentions, such as Noah. And when it comes to horror, the little-genre-that-could, we get stuck in some old exorcism narratives that sometimes feel like Vatican propaganda. Sure, Hollywood did try to turn 2010’s Legion into a franchise and failed spectacularly. Still, it’s somewhat surprising that movies like The Devil Conspiracy are so rare.
Kevin Spacey thanks film museum for having ‘the balls’ to honor him with award
Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey was overcome with emotion as he accepted a lifetime achievement award on Monday. The 63-year-old was in Turin, Italy. to receive the award bestowed by the National Cinema Museum, teach a master class and introduce a screening of his critically acclaimed 1999 film “American Beauty.” The sold-out event was advertised as the actor’s first speaking engagement since his career was halted in 2017 by accusations of sexual abuse, from several men in the United States and the United Kingdom. “I am truly blessed and grateful and humbled. And my heart is very full tonight toward the National...
Collider
Movies Make Historians Too Cool (For All the Wrong Reasons)
It's pop quiz time! Indiana Jones, The Mummy, National Treasure: What do these movies all have in common? Well, they all feature historians, of course! Or, in the case of Indiana Jones, archeologists. For the purpose of this article, he gets to be included; after all, archeologists aren’t completely removed from the field of history. And more importantly, they aren’t immune from being horribly misrepresented in movies.
Collider
Matt Reeves Says Making ‘Cloverfield’ Was a “Weird High-Wire Act”
Long before his acclaimed entry to the Dark Knight’s onscreen adaptations with The Batman, director Matt Reeves essentially revived the found-footage genre with 2008’s sci-fi, Cloverfield. Nearing the film’s 15th anniversary, Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with Reeves about the experience of making a monster movie so unlike anything out at the time, and one that would go on to spark a franchise within the “Cloververse.”
Critics Choice Awards Go Big For ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ But What Does It Mean For Oscar?
With the lively, fun, and star-packed Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza ballroom (and accompanying viewing party upstairs that elegantly handled the 300 members and guests who lost the organization’s ticket lottery and couldn’t get a seat) now history, there is really nothing between it and the January 24th announcement of Oscar nominations. With the nationally televised show airing 48 hours before Oscar balloting closes tomorrow at 5pm PT though, its influence could be strong, especially for moving speeches from the likes of Brendan Fraser, an impressive sweep of top categories Best Picture,...
Collider
All the Unmade Indiana Jones Movies That Never Made It to Theaters
It’s not easy to make an Indiana Jones movie. For one thing, there’s so much pressure to live up to the series' legacy. Even in the 1980s, when the original three installments in this franchise were getting off the ground, there was still the enormous shadow of Raiders of the Lost Ark to deal with. The pop-culture legacy of that whip-cracking adventurer means he’ll always be on the minds of moviegoers, but it also ensures that there’s a massive reputation for any new Indiana Jones title to carry on. All that pressure has meant countless ideas for Indiana Jones movies have been conjured up and then abandoned over the years out of fear that they just couldn’t deliver what this franchise needed and what audiences expected.
Collider
'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' Concept Art Shows Peter B. Parker's Journey to Fatherhood
As fans wait with anticipation to swing into theaters to see Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse later this year, there have been several pieces of news and art shared by the creators to give us a peak into the film's creation. The latest set of images shared by the official Across the Spider-Verse Twitter page combines the new and the old to create a story in four parts that paint an image of Peter B. Parker's path to becoming a father.
Collider
Where Was 'The Pale Blue Eye' Filmed?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye. Continue at your own risk. Netflix's new movie, The Pale Blue Eye, based on the book by Louis Bayard, has plenty of sordid and suspicious characters that may be responsible for the murder of two young West Point cadets, but there is a looming and ever-present villain in the film that is particularly chilling, and that is the cold and stark environment in which the story takes place. The Christian Bale led dark, whodunit mystery is set in the 1830s and was shot primarily in and around the Pittsburgh area along with several other well known locations throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. While the real West Point is located in upstate New York on the banks of the Hudson River, the various locations that were chosen to double for the military academy and the area surrounding the sprawling campus really added an ominous and threatening tone that is remarkably consistent with what the area would have looked like during the 1830 pre-Civil War era. The gloomy and low-lit film is shot through a cold, blue filter which gives the film an even icier and starker feel to go along with the gloomy environment consistent with the location.
Collider
Christian Slater on ‘Willow’ and Whether He Could Take on Trolls Like Allagash
If you’ve been anywhere around film and television for the last thirty years, you’re likely familiar with Christian Slater. The actor has garnered over a hundred credits to his name since his debut in the early ‘80s, ranging from cult classics like Heathers to Oscar nominees like The Wife. On television, he’s known for his starring role in Mr. Robot, but he’s also made recent appearances in shows like Dr. Death and Fleishman Is in Trouble, as well as lending his voice to animated shows like Archer and Inside Job. So it’s only a little bit of a surprise that he showed up in Willow, the Disney+ series that serves as a sequel to the cult film of the same name.
Collider
See The First Image of 'The Good Place's William Jackson Harper in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
The Good Place star William Jackson Harper has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he will be appearing in the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Harper will play the role of a character identified as Quaz. Not much has been revealed about Quaz’s identity, aside from the fact that he is a telepath.
Collider
'Skinamarink' Ending Explained: The Darkness Will Swallow You Whole
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Skinamarink. If you haven’t yet heard of Skinamarink, the stunning debut feature from Kyle Edward Ball, you’re in for a real treat. Taking place entirely within a single home that becomes almost plucked from time, it first premiered back at the Fantasia Film Festival and is now getting a release through IFC Midnight before coming to Shudder later this year. However, if you’re here reading this, you’re likely already familiar with just how unique and unsettling this film is. More about atmosphere than it is about plot in any conventional sense, which is precisely what gives it a unique power and allure, the film also ends in spectacular fashion. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to discuss this conclusion in detail and will contain spoilers for all of the film. In the event that you haven’t seen it, best bookmark this page and come back after you've fixed that. If you have, then prepare to dive into the darkness with us.
Collider
‘Ghosts’: Why Brandon Scott Jones Hopes to Explore the Isaac/Beatrice Relationship More
If you are a Ghosts fan, then you know that the hit supernatural comedy returned from hiatus recently, and it came back strong. The expansive cast of those who perished on the property each have their own thing going on, but Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot is one that’s going through the most surprising experiences this season. As a wannabe founding father of the United States, Isaac represents an era in which masculinity was linked to certain requirements, like having a wife. In an interview with Collider, Jones talked about how the series challenges Isaac to explore his own identity by revisiting the one that was forced upon him.
Collider
'The Bad Batch': What Happened to Commander Cody?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.It took some waiting, but The Bad Batch is back, and just as good (or maybe even better?) as ever. The current Star Wars animated show began with the premise of being a follow-up to the classic The Clone Wars, and, so far, has done it beautifully. After its first year set the tone for the show as a more bleak take on the galaxy far, far away, the new season continues that trend, perfectly in line with the rise of the Empire after the end of the Clone Wars.
Collider
From David to M3GAN: Movie Androids Ranked By How Likely They Are to Kill You
According to Isaac Asimov’s First Law of Robotics, “a robot may not injure a human being, or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm”. However, much like humans, many robots believe that laws are meant to be broken. From Skynet to HAL-9000, the world of science fiction is full of killer AIs that would not hesitate before taking the life of a human being. And you’d think that a certain physical likeness would make them more sympathetic to our plight, but no, it often just makes them worse. In 2023, M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis) is the newest killer robot to strike fear in the hearts of humans everywhere, but she sure wasn’t the first - nor will she be the last. Thankfully, not every android is as bloodthirsty as her. Here’s a list of nine movie androids from the least to the most likely to break Asimov’s law.
Collider
New 'Last of Us' Trailer Previews the Terrifying Threats Ahead for Joel and Ellie
You have waited…and now it’s here. The first episode of the highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us, aired on HBO last night and it was just as brilliant as the reviews suggested it would be. We wrapped the first episode with Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) escaping the Boston Quarantine Zone and heading into the unknown. As we look forward to the next episode, HBO has released a trailer teasing what comes next for the trio, and how Joel and Ellie’s relationship will develop.
Collider
'Happy Death Day' Director Says The Chances for a Third Film Are "Dimming"
Happy Death Day was such a box office success that it spawned a sequel only two years later. Contrary to its mournful title, the black comedy slasher film has enjoyed positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. But although the 2017 film already celebrated its success, the 2019 sequel fell short and failed to live up to the legacy of the first, garnering box office revenue far below what the first film earned. Its underwhelming gross earnings could cause the death of the franchise, and the director revealed that the chances for the third installment are slim at this point.
Comments / 0