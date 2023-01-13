Read full article on original website
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
wbrc.com
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
Bham Now
3 ways Birmingham can support January 12 Alabama tornado relief
The January 12th tornadoes struck at least 10 Alabama counties from Mobile in the Southern end of the state to Lawrence County in North Alabama. “It’s amazing how people come together during these times in Alabama. Be mindful of the community that’s hurting and what they need right now, before people decide to just self deploy or send supplies, please check in with their local EMA check in and with United Way to see what these communities need right now.”
New farmers market set to open in Hoover
A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Master Distillers make huge announcement regarding a first for Talladega County
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Bill and Rachel Embry were winners of the television show “Master Distillers” on the Discovery Channel a couple of weeks ago, and today they used the RadioAlabama avenue to announce something that will be a first for the Coosa Valley. Rachel and Bill appeared...
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
Set in stone: Dozens of people are memorialized by statue across Birmingham. Only a few are women.
The Magic City is full of statues built in honor of those deemed history makers, but how many of those are women?
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
‘A beautiful soul’: Family mourns Birmingham woman killed in hail of rifle fire before crashing into apartment building
Family and friends are mourning the death of a 33-year-old Birmingham mother who died in a hail of gunfire before crashing into an apartment complex. The deadly shooting was the first of three in city between Friday morning and Sunday morning. Killed was Jasmine Clevette Price. “Jazzy was a beautiful...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Active week of weather ahead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! I hope you enjoyed the sunshine this weekend because this upcoming week will bring disturbances in our settled weather pattern and the chance for showers starting as early as Monday morning. Tonight will be cold again with an overnight low in the mid 30s under mostly clear skies.
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church hosts tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christ Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa invites the public to a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon. The list of guest speakers includes Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard, Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David E. Gay, retired educator Ruby Simon, Pastor James Williams, the President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Tuscaloosa, Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch and Pastor Walter Hawkins of Dry Creek Baptist Church.
Research on radon and residents
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It's Radon Action Month, and our reporter Jasamine Byrd continues the discussion with one public health researcher who discusses how radon can affect local residents. UAB School of Public Health Epidemiologist Professor, Dr. Suzanne Judd said, "Radon is more common in the lung cancer world, because...
Whataburger coming to east Alabama city
Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
southerntorch.com
Rainsville Native Named State Director
MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- Rainsville Native Dana Hall McCain has been named as State Director for Senator Katie Britt. McCain received her degree from Auburn University in 1995, majoring in public relations and communication. McCain worked as a columnist, writing about faith,culture and politics before joining the Britt team. “I prayed long...
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
‘Is It Soup Yet?’: Engineer Submitting Plans for Putting Out Landfill Fire
Dan Dahlke was reminded of a 1970s TV commercial when he was asked about his submission to Gov. Kay Ivey to put out the months-long smoldering landfill fire in Moody. “It’s getting there,” the St. Clair County engineer said Friday. “I’ve sent stuff over to the county attorney and I think he’s putting it all together and trying to figure out exactly who we need to send this to (in) the governor’s office.
Local students named to JSU President’s, Dean’s Lists
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Nearly 1,200 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in fall 2022. To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn at least 12 GPA hours of course credit while maintaining a 4.0 term GPA. Local students include: Katherine E. Robles of Arab Wesley Kent Tyler of Arab Mary A. Whitlow of Arab Billy Atchley of Arab Tyler Donald Boyd of Arab Hannah Denise Hallmark of Arab Chloe Ann Thompson of Cullman Zachary McClain of Cullman Ashley D. Barnett of Cullman Jordan Riley Allbright of Cullman Kolton L. Guthrie of Cullman Abigail Kristin Curtis of Cullman Emily P. Hancock of...
WAAY-TV
Utility crews continue work to restore power knocked out by North Alabama storms
While the number of people still without power is much lower than it was Thursday morning, it hasn't reached zero, and that means the day isn't done for several utility crews in North Alabama. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Decatur Utilities reported only 18 customers without power, down from about...
CBS42.com
Piedmont man dead after Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County on Saturday afternoon killed a Piedmont man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Zackary J. McCallie, 31, was fatally injured when the Nissan Altima he was driving collided head-on with a Infinity G37 on U.S. 278 about five miles west of Piedmont. McCallie was pronounced dead on the scene.
