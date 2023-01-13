ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFYR-TV

Senator Jon Tester holds hearings on upcoming Farm Bill in Eastern Montana

PLENTYWOOD, M.T. (KUMV) - The United States Farm Bill is up for renewal this year. Legislators across the country are meeting with producers for public input. Everything from crop insurance, conservation efforts and support for producers stems from the Federal Farm Bill, which expires later this fall. “The Farm Bills...
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

A Proposed National Monument Could Prohibit Hunting on 1.4 Million Acres in California

A proposed national monument would almost certainly restrict hunting access on a vast swath of public land in California. On December 15, Congress members Jackie Speier and Jerry McNerney introduced a bill that would designate 1.4 million acres of federal land as the Range of Light National Monument. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the Antiquities Act of 1906 gave Congress or the President the ability to designate national monuments “to protect archeological sites, historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest already on Federal lands.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana

Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
MONTANA STATE

