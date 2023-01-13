Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Virtual public hearing Thursday evening on livestock plan for Theodore Roosevelt National Park
THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK (KFYR) – Members of the public will have the chance Thursday night to voice opinions or ask questions about the fate of livestock in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Leadership with the park said they’re considering alternatives for livestock management, which include removing horse and cattle...
Montana Republican Looks to Change Indian Reservation System
A two-page resolution claims Indian reservations were "created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist."
Last weekend, two Yellowstone National Park bison bulls migrated all the way to Oklahoma.
Did you know that bison once migrated as much as one thousand miles every year? It’s unfathomable to think about the great range of bison just as recent as one hundred years ago. Go back another hundred years and bison were reported to be in “healthy” population numbers all the way up the east coast.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Orphaned polar bear is removed from wild in Alaska, officials say. ‘Rare decision’
An orphaned polar bear was “removed from the wild” in Alaska, wildlife officials said. After the bear was spotted roaming alone on Nov. 24 in the Prudhoe Bay area, biologists went to observe the bear, a Dec. 21 release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said. “The...
Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Grizzly Gets Ahold Of Elk Calf In Grand Teton National Park With A Whole Crowd Watching
Nature is a cruel beast sometimes. As much as people want to think it’s all sunshine and rainbows, that is far from the case. The people going into the park to see animals got a good look at reality out there… I’m sure a look that was more than most bargained for.
KFYR-TV
Senator Jon Tester holds hearings on upcoming Farm Bill in Eastern Montana
PLENTYWOOD, M.T. (KUMV) - The United States Farm Bill is up for renewal this year. Legislators across the country are meeting with producers for public input. Everything from crop insurance, conservation efforts and support for producers stems from the Federal Farm Bill, which expires later this fall. “The Farm Bills...
A Proposed National Monument Could Prohibit Hunting on 1.4 Million Acres in California
A proposed national monument would almost certainly restrict hunting access on a vast swath of public land in California. On December 15, Congress members Jackie Speier and Jerry McNerney introduced a bill that would designate 1.4 million acres of federal land as the Range of Light National Monument. According to the National Park Service (NPS), the Antiquities Act of 1906 gave Congress or the President the ability to designate national monuments “to protect archeological sites, historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest already on Federal lands.”
Lone, Endangered Mexican Gray Wolf Has Crossed the I-40 in Search of a Mate
There are under 300 Mexican gray wolves left in the wild. The one-year-old female left her pack in Arizona and has been traveling north ever since.
Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana
Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
