Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Sundance Title ‘Drift’: Director Anthony Chen, ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Producers, Star Cynthia Erivo on Building the ‘Global Village’ Behind the Film
Starring Erivo (“Harriet”) and Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”), the film is from the producer team of “Call Me By Your Name” – Peter Spears, Emilie Georges and Naima Abed. Erivo, Solome Williams and Greece’s Heretic are also producers. Spears won the best picture Oscar for Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland.”
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
SFGate
Brendan Fraser and ‘Everything Everywhere’ Could Go All the Way to the Oscars After Critics’ Choice Victories
The A24 multiverse comedy had a fantastic night at the Critics’ Choice Awards, winning five statuettes including best picture, supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, director and original screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and editing for Paul Rogers. All is happening as Oscar nomination voting is underway, closing on Tuesday.
Kevin Spacey thanks film museum for having ‘the balls’ to honor him with award
Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey was overcome with emotion as he accepted a lifetime achievement award on Monday. The 63-year-old was in Turin, Italy. to receive the award bestowed by the National Cinema Museum, teach a master class and introduce a screening of his critically acclaimed 1999 film “American Beauty.” The sold-out event was advertised as the actor’s first speaking engagement since his career was halted in 2017 by accusations of sexual abuse, from several men in the United States and the United Kingdom. “I am truly blessed and grateful and humbled. And my heart is very full tonight toward the National...
Critics Choice Awards Go Big For ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ But What Does It Mean For Oscar?
With the lively, fun, and star-packed Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza ballroom (and accompanying viewing party upstairs that elegantly handled the 300 members and guests who lost the organization’s ticket lottery and couldn’t get a seat) now history, there is really nothing between it and the January 24th announcement of Oscar nominations. With the nationally televised show airing 48 hours before Oscar balloting closes tomorrow at 5pm PT though, its influence could be strong, especially for moving speeches from the likes of Brendan Fraser, an impressive sweep of top categories Best Picture,...
‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Why Marriage Could Be in Seul-ki and Jong-woo’s Future
Could Shin Seul-ki and Choi Jong-woo's relationship make it to marriage after 'Single's Inferno 2'?
SFGate
Greta Scacchi, Daughter Leila George and Sam Corlett Start Production on ‘He Ain’t Heavy’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Greta Scacchi, daughter Leila George and Sam Corlett will next week start production on “He Ain’t Heavy” a West Australia-set drama by first time feature director David Vincent Smith. Inspired by true events, “He Ain’t Heavy” follows a desperate sister who kidnaps her beloved brother to save...
SFGate
Ray Cordeiro, ‘Uncle Ray,’ World’s Most Durable DJ, Dies at 98
His funeral committee said on Saturday local time that Cordeiro, full name Raimundo Maria Cordeiro, but much better known as “Uncle Ray,” died on Friday at the CUHK Medical Centre in Hong Kong. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the committee said that friends and family sent him off with a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
Comments / 0