MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rebels, Lady Buffs Split Rivalry Game

Noah Wright and Jude Dyer helped South Greene Middle distance itself in the second half.

The Rebels completed the regular season sweep of their county rival with a 65-32 win in Mosheim.

Wright scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half on six field goals, including a 3-pointer. Dyer made four baskets in his 11-point third quarter to finish with 15 points.

Gavin Dyer made two 3-pointers in the opening quarter and another in the third before finishing with 13 points. Simon Burns made an early 3 and scored nine points, Eli Fillers added four, Trenton Haynes three and Lucas Murdock two.

The Rebels held a manageable 28-16 halftime lead before erupting in the third quarter to take a 54-29 lead to the fourth.

Josiah Dawson and Tytus Shelton both hit from 3 during the first quarter, leading the Buffaloes with nine and seven points respectively. Carter Stills added six points, all in the fourth quarter. Lukas Winstead had four, Eli Brown three and Luke Heck one.

GREENEVILLE 58 INDIAN TRAIL 32

Greeneville Middle spread the wealth among 11 players in Thursday’s win at Indian Trail.

Braylen Kidwell led the Greene Devils with 13 points, making his second and third 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Yordan Gomez-Mills fired in 11, six coming in the opening quarter including a triple.

Cole Englehardt and Cole Smith each dropped seven, with Parker Quillen and Taren Claridy both scoring six. Kingston Ricker, Silar Lewis and Amir Knight had two points apiece while Jamar Johnson and Landon Aldridge both had one. Quillen scored his points on a pair of 3-pointers.

The Devils led just 24-20 at the half but erupted to take a 43-25 lead to the fourth quarter.

Mekhi Yocum made four 3-pointers and led Indian Trail with 16 points.

PROVIDENCE 48 CHUCKEY-DOAK 46

Chuckey-Doak Middle nearly completed the comeback Thursday night.

Trailing 31-24 at halftime and 38-31 entering the fourth, the Black Knights scored 15 fourth-quarter points before falling just short.

Knox McAmis, Ryland Grindstaff and Bradley Caldwell scored 10 points each to lead Chuckey-Doak. McAmis, who hit from 3-point range twice, and Caldwell both hit from deep in the fourth quarter after Grindstaff’s first-quarter triple.

Kaine Ricker had eight points, Shane Cook scored six in the second half and Jaime Hernandez had two.

ROGERSVILLE CITY 39

NORTH GREENE 10

Rogersville City controlled the game from the start Thursday night.

Leading 12-5 after one quarter and 22-5 at the half, the home team led 37-7 after three.

Matt Boyd, who led the Huskies with five points, and Kelson Eastep both made a field goal in the opening frame. But the remainder of North Greene’s points came on free throws. Riley Chambers and Eastep each had two points, and Jared Swatzell had one.

Zander Harris had 11 for Rogersville City.

GI

RLS WEST GREENE 45 SOUTH GREENE 18

Aleea Aiken helped West Greene Middle start a little faster this time.

She made three of her seven field goals in the first quarter, adding three more baskets in the third to finish with 16 points.

Joie Shipley narrowly missed double figures with nine points, capping her five-point third quarter with an and-one. Emily Justis, who scored her seven points in the first half, and Aiken both hit from 3-point range. Journey Lamons added six points with Payton Norton, Kahlie Edwards and Madison Wagner each scoring two and Neveah Fillers adding one.

West Greene (15-4, 12-2 conference), surged ahead 15-3 after one quarter and 27-7 at the half, before taking a 43-16 lead to the fourth.

Sadie Knowles led the Lady Rebels with eight points, all in the second half including three field goals in the third quarter. Clarissa Davis hit an early 3-pointer and matched Madison Fillers with four points, with Khloe Holt adding two.

CHUCKEY-DOAK 26 PROVIDENCE 25

Tralyn Southerland and Jayden Myers each made a basket in the fourth quarter, helping Chuckey-Doak Middle survive at Providence Academy Thursday night.

After hitting a 3-pointer in the second quarter, Southerland led the Lady Black Knights with her nine-point effort.

Gabby Atchison scored all six of her points, including a 3-pointer, in the first quarter. Isabelle Karriker added five points, Chloe Kirkpatrick had four and Myers two.

The Lady Black Knights led 10-8 after one quarter and 19-13 at the half, before Providence pulled within 19-18 going to the fourth.

INDIAN TRAIL 45 GREENEVILLE 19

Greeneville Middle stayed close in the first quarter but couldn’t keep pace after that.

Indian Trail led just 10-7 after one quarter but took a 24-9 lead to the locker room and a 37-10 advantage to the fourth.

Julia Woolsey scored twice in the first quarter and led the Lady Devils with eight points. Millie Ward and Takiyah Crum both added four points, and Allison Hayes had three.

Amiah Lewis led a balanced scoring effort with 11 for the winners.

ROGERSVILLE CITY 57 NORTH GREENE 8

Rogersville City, which allowed just one field goal the entire game, already had six players in the scoring column by the second quarter Thursday night.

The winners led 21-0 after one, 32-3 at the half and 49-8 entering the fourth quarter.

Kinlea Eastep made four free throws to lead the Lady Huskies in scoring. Satine Johnson, who made North Greene’s only field goal, scored three points and Hannah Brooks had one.

Kenady Deal led Rogersville City with 21 points.