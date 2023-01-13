NEW YORK - It was a wrong turn that could've had deadly consequences. Federal investigators are now looking into how two airplanes nearly crashed on the runway at JFK Airport. A passenger on board one of the planes spoke about the harrowing ordeal to CBS2's Jessica Moore. It was a close call, executed in the nick of time. Officials say Friday night, a London-bound American Airlines plane crossed a runway at JFK Airport where a Delta plane was accelerating to take off for the Dominican Republic. The Delta Pilot slammed on the brakes, narrowly missing the American 777, which the FAA says was only 1,000...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO