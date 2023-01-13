ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Talks Cancer Battle: ‘No One Can Be Prepared For That’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

When Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame last November, just reward for a 40-year-plus career of hits and flashy music videos which helped ignite the format, one essential bandmate was missing from the picture — founding guitarist Andy Taylor.

Duranies — the enduring collective noun for Duran Duran fans — had hoped for an on-stage reunion with Taylor and his former bandmates, the first in 17 years. It wasn’t to be.

As Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor (none of the Taylors are related) accepted their Rock Hall induction, a message was read out from the axeman , addressing for the first time his cancer battle.

“Four years ago, Andy was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer,” LeBon said, breaking the news, before reading a portion of a letter.

Taylor returns to his health battles for a new interview for U.K. TV, and explains how music and creativity has lifted his spirits.

The diagnosis came when Andy was 56 years old, and presented when he went jogging and felt what he describes as “arthritic sort of pain.” He began to “have these symptoms, and didn’t recognize them for what they could be.” Lumps would appear on his neck, a troubling sign that the cancer had metastasized. The biopsy results confirmed the worst, an illness he describes as “a death sentence.”

On hearing the extent of his illness, “no one can be prepared for that.”

Due to his poor health, Taylor missed the ceremony in Los Angeles, for which he’d planned to break out a new guitar.

Now that the word is out, Taylor, 61, uses his platform to tell others to get checked, and urges female fans to apply gentle pressure on the men in their lives. “Give him a nudge, go get a test,” he tells 5 News.

In a fight with cancer, time is precious. “Every minute is like an hour, every day is like a week,” he explains. “You really want to get the most out of life. And I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had so much in terms of living the dream.”

Taylor has lived the dream like few others. With a string of hits, including “Girls On Film,” “Rio,” “Hungry Like The Wolf,” “Is There Something I Should Know,” “The Reflex,” “Wild Boys,” Duran Duran was arguably the most popular band on the planet in the first half of the 1980s. All those numbers came with slick music videos which either looked like shorts from blockbuster movies, or, in the case of “Girls On Film” and “The Chauffeur,” were too risqué for mainstream TV.

With his rock ‘n’ roll attitude and playing style, Taylor was something of an outlier in the band, contributing a rawness to Duran Duran’s sound during those golden years.

Without Andy Taylor’s contribution, many fans and critics argue, Duran Duran wouldn’t be the Hall of Famers they are today.

When the group split in two in 1985, following the release of the James Bond theme “A View to A Kill,” Taylor and bassist John Taylor formed The Power Station with the late Robert Palmer and Tony Thompson, while the others created Arcadia.

Taylor contributed to sessions for the 1986 album Notorious , then went his own way with a solo career. He’d reunite with DD for 2004’s Astronaut album, and for tour dates in support.

Taylor has recorded three albums since learning of his illness, and continues to perform when possible.

Playing guitar has had an unexpected benefit. “It’s really helped me to live with the pessimism of an incurable disease,” he notes, “but the optimism of creating music.”

Watch the interview below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Guitar Saved Me!’: Jeff Beck Looks Back in Never-Before-Heard Interview Audio

“The only friends I had were pretty low-life,” Jeff Beck said, looking back at his childhood in newly unearthed audio of an interview with Rolling Stone’s Kory Grow. “They were one step away from jail, most of them. The guitar saved me from that.” Beck – who died this week at the age 78 – looks back at his entire career, from the Yardbirds to the Jeff Beck Group to his fusion era and beyond in the interview, which can be heard in its entirety in the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I’ve never made the big...
Billboard

Keith Richards Promises ‘New Music’ On the Way: ‘Hopefully We’ll Get to See You’

Keith Richards is promising some big things in 2023. In a video posted on his socials on Wednesday (Jan. 11) the Rolling Stones guitarist and solo bandleader gave fans something to get excited about when he gave an update on the plans for this year. “Hi guys, here we are again. Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year,” said Richards in the 15-second clip in which he looks super-chill hanging in a tropical-looking locale in round shades, a green t-shirt and matching headband. “There is some new music on the way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Anyway, let’s...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Taste of Country

Lisa Marie Presley on Life Support After Suffering ‘Full’ Cardiac Arrest

Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after reportedly suffering "full" cardiac arrest on Thursday (Jan. 12). TMZ reports that paramedics were called to her Calabasas, Calif. home, where they performed CPR before she was taken to the hospital. Epinephrine was also administered "at least one time," per TMZ, and paramedics were able to regain a pulse before rushing her away.
CALABASAS, CA
People

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'Absolutely Broken' After 'Shocking' Lisa Marie Presley Death: 'It's Too Much'

"A mother should never have to lose a child," Rita Wilson wrote, sending "our hearts and our prayers" to Priscilla Presley and the rest of Lisa Marie Presley's family Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are grieving the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis actor, 66, and his singer/actress wife, 66, posted a joint statement to Instagram Thursday night, following the news that Lisa Marie had died. "We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken … " the couple captioned a photo of Lisa Marie, signing off the...
RadarOnline

Famed Daredevil & Stuntman Evel Knievel's Son Robbie Dead At 60

The son of the famed motorcycle stuntman and daredevil Evel Knievel has passed away at 60 years old, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Robbie Knievel, one Evel's two sons, passed away Friday morning following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.According to one source who spoke with TMZ, Robbie was placed under hospice care earlier this week.Evel’s son, who was dubbed "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in his father’s footsteps and was celebrated as a popular motorcycle stuntman and daredevil of his own.Robbie performed his first public stunt at only 8 years old during a performance alongside his father at Madison Square Garden.He then...
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Brings the House Down With a Kellyoke Classic: Watch

Kelly Clarkson has risen through the ranks to become a queen of cover songs thanks to the opening segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show. But for the Thursday (Jan. 12) episode, the American Idol alum decided to switch things up and do a Kellyoke Classic — a performance of one of her own songs. This time, she gave her 2017 track “Didn’t I” a chance to shine on the daytime program. Soul was the name of the game for the first Kellyoke Classic of the year. The three-time Grammy winner, accompanied by her band Y’all, performed with her full range, belting...
Billboard

Jack White Reflects on Playing With Jeff Beck as The Yardbirds: ‘One of the Greatest Thrills of My Life’

The music industry is coming together to mourn the loss of Jeff Beck, one of rock’s most masterful guitarists. Following Beck’s death on Wednesday (Jan. 11), famous admirers of the celebrated guitarist have been coming forward to express their sadness, with White Stripes‘ Jack White reflecting on special moments he shared with the late guitarist. “Jeff Beck, guitar innovator extraordinaire has moved to the next realm. I wrote to him a couple of years ago to show him that I was standing where he once stood inside Sam Phillips studio in Memphis some 50 odd years before,” White wrote on Instagram....
Billboard

C.J. Harris, ‘American Idol’ Alum, Dies at 31

C.J. Harris, a singer who competed on the 2014 season of American Idol, died Sunday at age 31. The Jasper, Alabama, native was reportedly rushed to a local hospital after suffering a medical emergency, according to Variety, and the Walker County Coroner’s Office later confirmed his death. However, no other details, including cause of death, were given as of press time. Related ‘American Idol’ & Judges React to Willie Spence’s Death: ‘He Was a True Talent… 01/16/2023 Harris competed on season 13 of the singing competition, initially auditioning for judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City with a...
JASPER, AL
Billboard

Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Sam Smith & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

New music is blooming this week, and among the artists with offerings are Miley Cyrus, who is growing some self-love, and Shakira, who is taking jabs at an ex. Related First Stream: New Music From Miley Cyrus, Bizarrap & Shakira, Sam Smith and More 01/13/2023 After two weeks of teasing, the former Disney Channel darling presented fans with “Flowers,” a midtempo disco-inspired tracked that sees Cyrus not so much reinventing herself, but falling into a natural progression of her multifaceted sound throughout the years. The song, which preaches of self-fulfillment after a breakup, serves as the first look at upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Sends Condolences to Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death: ‘I Know How Sad You Must Be’

Dolly Parton has offered her condolences following the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday (Jan. 12) at age 54. Related Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland Next to Her Son 01/13/2023 In a social media post, Parton addressed Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, directly. “Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” she began before turning to the late King of Rock n’ Roll and his daughter. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in...
Billboard

The National Tease New Album With Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers & Sufjan Stevens

The National are teasing their next project, and it’s shaping up to be a high-profile one. On Friday (Jan. 13), the group uploaded a video of lead singer Matt Berninger in a sepia-toned clip sitting at a piano bench and reading a copy of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a sparse, piano instrumental softly plays in the background. The short video clip also included a link to a password-protected page on their website, americanmary.com/lp9. Fans were quick find out how to access the page (spoiler alert: “EVIL FOREBODINGS” unlocks the mysterious link). When opened, the page features a video with the same piano melody,...
Billboard

Austin Butler Remembers the ‘Bright Light’ of Lisa Marie Presley: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’

Elvis star Austin Butler is remembering the “bright light” of Lisa Marie Presley, a day after the singer/songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley died Thursday at age 54. “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said in a statement, acknowledging Lisa Marie’s three surviving children — 33-year-old actress Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood — as well as mother Priscilla Presley, 77. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish...
Billboard

‘A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys’ to Tape 3 Days After 2023 Grammys

A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys, the latest in a series of “Grammy Salute” specials, will tape Wednesday, Feb. 8, three days after the 65th annual Grammy Awards are held in Los Angeles. The live concert special will feature a star-studded lineup paying tribute to the classic pop/rock group. It will tape at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will air on CBS later this year. Related 9 Can't Miss Moments from 'Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon' 01/12/2023 The show will tape six weeks after the airing of the previous “Grammy Salute” special; Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Dierks Bentley Announces 10th Album ‘Gravel & Gold’

Dierks Bentley is offering fans an early glimpse into his upcoming 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, which drops Feb. 24. With the album, Bentley also celebrates two decades of steadily building his music career, going from playing tiny clubs to arenas. Bentley released his eponymous debut album in 2003, as well as his debut single “What Was I Thinkin’.” Since then, he’s earned 14 Grammy nominations and notched 18 No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. He’s collaborated with artists including Miranda Lambert, Elle King, Brothers Osborne, Vince Gill, BRELAND, Hardy, Maren Morris, Holly Williams and Luke Bryan. In...
Billboard

Lisa Marie Presley’s History on Billboard’s Charts: Two Top 10 Albums & More

Lisa Marie Presley made her mark on Billboard’s charts in her lifetime, highlighted by two top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 in the 2000s. As announced by Priscilla Presley, her mother, the singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley, and ex-wife of Michael Jackson, died Jan. 12, at age 54, after being hospitalized earlier in the day. Presley made her Billboard chart debut when “Lights Out” entered the March 8, 2003-dated Adult Pop Airplay survey. The single went on to hit a No. 18 high, as well as No. 34 on Pop Airplay, that May. Parent album To Whom It May Concern...
Billboard

Nick Jonas Confirms Next Jonas Brothers Album Is ‘Done’

2023 is the year of the Jonas Brothers. Nick Jonas joined his former fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show on Friday (Jan. 13), where he discussed navigating life as a new father and, of course, upcoming music following the success of the sibling trio’s Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. “Later this year, there will be a tour,” he revealed to Clarkson, who asked him if he’s prepared to balance both touring life and fatherhood, as the 30-year-old shares one-year-old Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra. “I will probably be hitting you up for advice on...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy