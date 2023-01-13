Read full article on original website
Related
60th Anniversary of Detroit Freedom March Celebrated
(CBS DETROIT)- On MLK Jr. Day 2023, the 60th anniversary of the Detroit Freedom March is celebrated. "What we want to teach our kids and what I want to demonstrate in my life, justice and fairness and that there's some positive activity," says Elliot Hall, a driver for Martin Luther King Jr. in the 60's, and guest speaker at today's anniversary celebration.The anniversary is celebrated at the Detroit Historical Museum with a day of tribute meant to memorialize the 125,000 people Dr. King led down Woodward avenue in 1963. The day was filled with tours and videos and stories told by hall to many families and their children who came out to attend.He spoke to the crowd on Dr. King's legacy not only on a nationwide level, but in the city of Detroit, in hopes of motivating others to live in a way king did. "I want to inspire these youngsters to contribute to society when they grow up and make sure that they make America a real positive force in the world," said Hall.
ABC 15 News
Tempe students preparing to perform in national mariachi showcase
Several years ago, Scott Glasser had no background or experience in mariachi music. Now, the program and band he's built from the ground up is gearing up to perform at a national mariachi showcase. “About five or six years ago, my principal came up to me and said, 'The superintendent...
Comments / 0