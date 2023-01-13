Read full article on original website
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
Georgia's Historic Sites offer free admission on Super Museum Sunday
To spotlight the Peach State’s fascinating past, Georgia’s State Historic Sites are offering free admission on Sunday, Feb. 5. The event is part of Georgia History Festival’s statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday. Visitors can admire FDR’s hand-controlled roadster, walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers, translate the Cherokee Nation’s first newspaper, see black powder demonstrations at Wormsloe and explore many other historic treasures. Step into the past at GaStateParks.org/SuperMuseumSunday.
Gas prices on the rise
ATLANTA — Gas price averages in the state have increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 25 cents more than a week ago, 24 cents more than...
