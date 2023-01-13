ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Julian Strawther's clutch 3-pointer lifts Gonzaga to 75-74 win over BYU

By Cole Forsman
 3 days ago

It looked as if the Gonzaga men's basketball team had been bested in Provo, Utah once again in upset fashion.

With BYU leading 73-72 with 16 seconds left and Jaxson Robinson at the free-throw line, the BYU sophomore left the door open for Gonzaga after missing the second of a one-and-one.

Julian Strawther, who was 1-for-6 from deep at this point, wasted no time in taking advantage of the miss. Gonzaga's junior guard pulled up from the top of the key with no hesitation to knock down the go-ahead 3-pointer, giving Gonzaga a 75-74 lead with 9.8 seconds left, and leaving the ROC in shock.

The Zags secured the one-point victory after a defensive stop, leaving Provo with a perfect 4-0 record in the West Coast Conference.

Watch Strawther's big-time shot:

