Oscar Smith and Norview pick up high school basketball wins on Friday night
The Tigers were hosting Indian River while the Pilots hosted Lake Taylor.
Offered '24 TE Cameron Clark to visit Virginia Tech
Medina (TN) South Gibson Class of 2024 tight end Cameron Clark has already netted double-digit scholarship offers with Power Five tenders rolling in from Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt. At the end of the month, the 6-foot 5-inch, 225-pound prospect plans to take his first visit to Blacksburg to get a...
gopack.com
Chapman breaks school record on first first day of Virginia Tech Invitational
BLACKSBURG, Va. - The NC State track and field program recently traveled to Blacksburg to compete in the Virginia Tech Invitational, their second event of the season. The Wolfpack saw multiple athletes set personal bests and watched senior Timara Chapman claim a school record for her time in the women's 500m.
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
techlunchpail.com
Inside Virginia Tech Basketball's Current Offensive Issues Amidst Five-Game Losing Streak
Losers of their last five ACC contests, Virginia Tech men’s basketball is reeling and in search of answers. Some might point to last year’s squad as evidence that a turnaround is possible as the 2021-22 Hokies climbed their way out of a 2-7 ACC play hole to claim their first ever ACC Tournament championship in Brooklyn all without having to play in the opening round.
Mount Airy News
Patrick sheriff seeking fifth term
STUART, Va. — Although Patrick County’s sheriff has been on the job since taking office after a 2007 election, Dan Smith says it seems as if he’s just getting started. “I have more energy now than I did 15 years ago when I first became sheriff,” Smith observed in announcing plans Thursday to run for a fifth four-year term in the county election later this year.
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. A shortage of farm vets could threaten the U.S. Food supply. George takes a look at the factors in Virginia causing the shortage.
btw21.com
Teresa Bragg Named Martinsville's Teacher of the Year
MARTINSVILLE, VA – Teresa Bragg, a K-5 special education teacher at Albert Harris Elementary School, was named Martinsville City Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year. She received the district’s top honor after being selected by her colleagues at Albert Harris as Teacher of the Year. She was...
chathamstartribune.com
Rebuilding the Old West End, one house at a time
Cody Foster figures it will take 15 years or more to finish the interior of his cherry-colored Pine Street home. Many of the plaster walls are stripped down to the wooden lath and there is a new ceiling leak in the front room, but Foster is undaunted by what he needs to do to bring his circa 1885 on par with its original appearance. In addition to the ongoing interior renovations, Foster has replaced beams to further stabilize the structure.
wakg.com
Barbeque Sandwich Craving Leads to $1 Million Lottery Ticket for Pittsylvania County Man
Tim Allen had a hankering for a barbeque sandwich. So the Pittsylvania County man went to Mills Grill & Grocery at 8481 Mount Cross Road, just outside Danville. While he was there, he bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. That turned out to be a...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in New River
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a male was found in the New River Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to...
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate …. Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police.
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
wfirnews.com
Fire at Salem business early this morning
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
WSET
Lynchburg woman crowned Miss Virginia Petite 2023
Lynchburg, VA (WSET) — Kendra Hicks stands at just 5'2" tall, but she has just taken home a big title: Miss Virginia Petite. With the hopes of adding an even bigger title come August: Miss USA Petite. "That title will move forward to the international petite pageant a few...
wfirnews.com
Press Press Merch on the move
Press Press Merch, LLC has purchased a 32,926 square foot mixed-use building from Starkey Road Properties LLC for $1,650,000 and will use the property on Starkey Road next to the Country Store in southwest Roanoke County for their custom screen printing and embroidery. Press Press Merch specializes in custom screen printing and embroidery, as well as posters, postcards, stickers and thousands of promotional products. Their new home has sat vacant for a number of years; Press Press Merch will relocate from its Roanoke City location on Albemarle Avenue.
cardinalnews.org
Caesar’s begins hiring for Danville casino; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford County, and state Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford County, file bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks; bill will face tougher road now that Democrats have expanded Senate majority to 22-18. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville church will host exhibit on Martin Luther King Jr.
For the next month, Martinsville will host an exhibit organizers hope will bridge the gap between residents and the past by way of a legendary civil rights icon. Beginning Sunday and running through Feb. 15, the Rev. Tyler C. Millner will make his collection, detailing the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., available for public viewing at Millner’s Martinsville church, Morning Star Holy Church.
WSET
God's Pit Crew in Danville helping with tornado recovery efforts
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Help from the heart of Virginia will soon be in Selma, Alabama after a deadly tornado ripped through the area. God's Pit Crew is sending around 1,200 Blessing Buckets filled with food, first-aid and hygiene items, a Bible and an encouraging note. They are also...
