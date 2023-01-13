ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cw34.com

Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Police activity in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — There was police activity this evening in Martin County. An incident took place on Kanner Highway at I95. Deputies say the traveling criminals were apprehended. There is no further information.
WPBF News 25

'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Dog urine, human remains, and plea deal: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Two students from Palm Beach Central killed in Palm Springs shooting. There are extra security and counselors on hand following the deaths of two students from Palm Beach Central High School. The school...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire

A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay

Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
FORT PIERCE, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023

Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. There are 3 homes for sale in the Pinecrest Lakes community of Jensen Beach FL in January 2023. The list prices range from $744,922 up to $1,499,000. This is an average list price of $997,641 which equals $330.95 per sq. ft. of living area.
JENSEN BEACH, FL

