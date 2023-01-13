Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Investigation concludes into Palm City boarding facility that left one dog dead after stay
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — CBS12 is learning more about why a family dog died, immediately after spending time at a Treasure Coast boarding facility over the holidays. You may remember CBS12 news first brought you this story in early December. After two healthy Flat Coat Retrievers stayed for a short 48-hours over Thanksgiving at Pawsitively Paradise in Palm City, it ended with one of them dying after the visit, the other needing hospitalization, and a criminal investigation pending test results.
Ariz. man, 18, dies in crash that leaves 4 hurt, including 2 WPB cops
WEST PALM BEACH — An Arizona teenager was killed and four other people, including two West Palm Beach Police detectives, were injured early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Okeechobee Boulevard, police said. A West Palm Beach Police spokesman said the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when...
cw34.com
Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Fuel pump explosion caught on digital camera close to West Palm Seashore
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded Friday morning in Palm Beach County. Flames and billowing smoke can be seen on the video before a loud explosion. Subsequent photos show red barrier posts bent and a damaged building structure. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR)...
cw34.com
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
House fire in West Palm Beach under investigation
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
cw34.com
14-year-old boy dies after crashing motorcycle into pickup truck in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager died in a crash Saturday night while on his motorcycle. On Jan. 14, a 14-year-old boy was traveling west on Tangelo Boulevard near Hall Boulevard in Loxahatchee. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he failed to stop at a stop sign...
Coast Guard assists 4 on tugboat on Lake Okeechobee
Four people are safe after the United States Coast Guard pumped water from their tugboat early Saturday morning.
cw34.com
Police activity in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — There was police activity this evening in Martin County. An incident took place on Kanner Highway at I95. Deputies say the traveling criminals were apprehended. There is no further information.
WPBF News 25
'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
Wellington man, 76, dies after wrong-way crash
WELLINGTON — A 76-year-old Wellington man who appeared to be “having a medical episode” died Saturday morning after traveling the wrong way on a major road and then crashing into a curb, police said. According to a witness, at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Jeffrey Baker left his...
cw34.com
Dog urine, human remains, and plea deal: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Two students from Palm Beach Central killed in Palm Springs shooting. There are extra security and counselors on hand following the deaths of two students from Palm Beach Central High School. The school...
wflx.com
Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire
A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
WPBF News 25
'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay
Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
cw34.com
'Operation Viper': Palm Beach Gardens man arrested in multi-year FWC investigation
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach Gardens man was one of eight people arrested after a multi-year investigation by the FWC. It's called "Operation Viper" and it looks into the intelligence reports and complaints that indicate a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida.
Cold drove some into shelters as morning temps dropped into 30s Sunday; warmup on the way
More than a dozen people took shelter from the unusually cold weather that reached Palm Beach County on Sunday morning, where temperatures dipped into the 30s. Palm Beach County opened two shelters Saturday night, and people made use of both, with 10 staying overnight at Westgate Park and Recreation Center in West Palm...
cw34.com
Caught on Camera: 3 robbers raid Ulta store in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for three people who robbed the Ulta Beauty store in Port St. Lucie. The young men made off with more than $6,000 worth of cologne and perfume from the store off SW Village Parkway on Jan. 5. Video provided by...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023
Pinecrest Lakes Jensen Beach Market Report January 2023. There are 3 homes for sale in the Pinecrest Lakes community of Jensen Beach FL in January 2023. The list prices range from $744,922 up to $1,499,000. This is an average list price of $997,641 which equals $330.95 per sq. ft. of living area.
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike
A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
