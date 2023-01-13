ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Tory Lanez New Mugshot Goes Viral

While Tory Lanez and his new defense team, which includes former Death Row lawyer David Kenner, organize their strategy going into the appellate phase of his conviction, a mugshot from his re-arrest has now surfaced and has more than a few people wondering what’s going to happen next in the saga of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.
MMA Fighting

Video: KSI, Salt Papi knockouts even more impressive from live Misfits Boxing 4 fan angles

KSI and Salt Papi had London’s Wembley Arena rocking after knocking out their opponents. Both social media stars scored impressive knockouts at Saturday’s Misfits Boxing 4 event at Wembley Arena in London, with KSI making short work of pro gaming star FaZe Temperrr in the main event and Salt Papi picking up the finish of the night earlier with a left hand that took opponent Josh Brueckner clear off of his feet.
Yardbarker

Gerard Pique issues hilarious response to Shakira lyrics

Despite retiring from football in November, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been in the spotlight this week, albeit not from his own actions. His ex-partner Shakira released an untitled song with rapper Bizarrap, which contained references to Pique and Clara Chia, who was reportedly the reason for the split.
hotnewhiphop.com

Bhad Bhabie Thinks People Who Subscribed To OF On Her 18th BDay Should Be Jailed

She launched her OnlyFans on her 18th birthday and has made millions from the content. An interview from last month is making the rounds today (January 10) after Sundae Conversation with Danielle Bregoli reshared highlights on TikTok. The outrageous interviews often steal attention, much like the chit-chat with controversial social media personality Bregoli or Bhad Bhabie. The 19-year-old first gained fame as a troubled child with an attitude on Dr. Phil, but these days, she’s making millions with OnlyFans content.
UTAH STATE
TMZ.com

Floyd Mayweather Trains Armani White in Boxing During 'GOATED' Video Shoot

Floyd Mayweather made the most of his downtime cameoing in Armani White's new music video -- he actually taught the Def Jam artist some of the tricks that kept him an undefeated champ!!!. TMZ Hip Hop got clips of Floyd showing Armani the ropes outside the ring at his TMT...
worldboxingnews.net

Zak Chelli vs Anthony Sims Jr. set for Wembley Arena in Feb 11

Zak is back! Super-middleweight Zak Chelli will return to action on February 11 at the OVO Arena in London when he takes on the ‘Magician’ Anthony Sims Jr. This hugely-exciting international ‘Wild Card’ contest – in association with headline event partners bet365 – joins an action-packed card in the capital, headlined by Adam Azim.
INDIANA STATE
BBC

Jeremy Clarkson says he apologised to Harry and Meghan for Sun column

Jeremy Clarkson has said he has apologised to Harry and Meghan over his column in The Sun newspaper in which he said he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex. In a statement on Monday, the TV presenter said he emailed the couple on Christmas Day to say his language in the column had been "disgraceful" and he was "profoundly sorry".
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Why TikTok's obsession with Olivia Dunne has gone too far?

Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old gymnast from Louisiana State University (LSU), has taken TikTok by storm but it’s led to some scary repercussions. Dunne has been competing as a gymnast since 2014. She became a member of the US National Gymnastics Team in 2017 and currently competes at the collegiate level in the NCAA.But besides her incredible athleticism, Dunne has become well-known on social media. With more than 6.8 million followers on TikTok and three million on Instagram, Dunne has developed a large fan base, many of which are young men who obsess over Dunne’s good looks. Sign up for our...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy