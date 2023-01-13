Mother of earthquake victim keeps daughter's last wish alive by opening Haitian student center in Delray Beach

Read full article on original website
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ: Coral Springs Police Top Cop Hopes to Build, Strengthen Relationships in Community
Come Out and “Meat the Chief” and the members of the Coral Springs Police Department. Every police department likes to say they exist to Protect and Serve; however, Coral Springs Police wants to serve its citizens differently: with Meat, Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Brisket, along with two sides and a drink.
WPBF News 25
Homeless Delray Beach man gets new lease on life thanks to local author Frank McKinney
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Joey has been homeless sleeping on Delray Beach streets for the last four years. Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he'll have a place to call his own. "Sleeping outside isn’t fun for nobody, especially at 63 years old," Joey said. He's among...
Miss South Florida Fair, Miss Palm Beach County crowned
There's a new Miss South Florida Fair and a Miss Palm Beach County in town. Annie McGrath won Miss South Florida Fair and Caroline Smith won Miss Palm Beach County.
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways in some city neighborhoods.
niceville.com
Pompano Beach man gets 20 years for enticing child
FLORIDA — A Pompano Beach man has been sentenced to prison for enticing a child into engaging in criminal sexual activity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Michael E....
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
WPBF News 25
'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay
Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
WPBF News 25
'Drive to Provide' event to raise funds for those experiencing homelessness
Gulfstream Goodwill Industries aims at helping communities through housing, training, education and employment. On Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., they will hold the “Drive to Provide” event to help provide shelter and home security to communities throughout the area. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
cw34.com
Deputies: West Palm Beach man dies after having a medical episode while driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after, deputies say, he had a medical episode while driving. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 14, around 8:45 a.m., Jeffrey Baker, 76, was driving south on Forest Hill Boulevard. Witnesses say, Baker veered off...
WPBF News 25
'We stayed in our own little area': Former vice mayor reflects on what segregation was like in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Retha Lowe, 77, remembers what life was like 50 years ago in Lake Worth Beach. Her memories are a stark difference from the undeniable unity seen in 2023. “When I moved here 50 years ago, we were separated. We didn’t deal with downtown, we didn’t deal with the whites, we stayed in our own little area,” Retha Lowe, former commissioner and vice mayor for the city of Lake Worth Beach, said.
WPBF News 25
B’nai Torah Congregation announces 2023 concert series
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: Learn about the performers. The B’nai Torah Congregation has announced the dates and performers for their 2023 concert series. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The concerts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on:. Jan. 18. Feb. 15. March 15. March...
Ariz. man, 18, dies in crash that leaves 4 hurt, including 2 WPB cops
WEST PALM BEACH — An Arizona teenager was killed and four other people, including two West Palm Beach Police detectives, were injured early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Okeechobee Boulevard, police said. A West Palm Beach Police spokesman said the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after being robbed, shot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a robbery and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent a man to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the the 1400 block of Northeast 10th Street, Saturday night.
Click10.com
Broward mother accused of leaving young kids home alone to have dinner with friend
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A woman from Coral Springs was arrested this week after police said she left her two young children at home by themselves while she went out to dinner with a friend. Tykyera Lashae Dexter, 28, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of child neglect without...
WSVN-TV
‘Troublesome’: Video shows 2 stealing pickup truck from elderly Pompano Beach man’s driveway
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks pulled off a sneaky steal when they stole a pickup truck from an elderly Pompano Beach resident’s driveway. Surveillance video captured the duo outside Marc Berman’s home in the Santa Barbara Shores neighborhood, early Monday morning. The theft made...
Lake Worth Beach to mark MLK Day with a variety of events
LAKE WORTH BEACH — An interfaith breakfast will kick off Lake Worth Beach's 29th annual MLK Day activities on Monday, which will include music and a candlelight march through downtown. The breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Peniel Haitian Baptist Church at 2000...
WSVN-TV
Restaurant owner overcomes disabilities
(WSVN) - A South Florida man who has spent his whole life overcoming adversity is showing how determination and perseverance can help create a recipe for success. 7’s Kevin Ozebek shares his story in today’s 7 Spotlight. Running a restaurant is a tough job for anyone. But for...
Man arrested for South Florida crime spree while wearing ankle monitor
A man's been arrested after police tracked the GPS ankle monitor he was court ordered to wear to tie him to 14 crimes that occured during a South Florida crime spree.
Cold drove some into shelters as morning temps dropped into 30s Sunday; warmup on the way
More than a dozen people took shelter from the unusually cold weather that reached Palm Beach County on Sunday morning, where temperatures dipped into the 30s. Palm Beach County opened two shelters Saturday night, and people made use of both, with 10 staying overnight at Westgate Park and Recreation Center in West Palm...
