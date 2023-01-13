ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Chris Kirk leads the clubhouse after round two of the 2023 Sony Open

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The second round of thee 2023 Sony Open wrapped up at the Waialae Country Club on Friday. It was cut-down day at Waialae with players trying to stay above the cut line to move into the weekend rounds. Chris Kirk finished the day as the leader in...
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
Maryknoll rebounds from first league loss with rout of Damien

Maryknoll got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon, taking down Damien, 55-36. Dylan Neves had a team-high 13 points and three three-pointers and Ciera Tugade-Agasiva added 12 more points to go along with two rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the way for the home team on Homecoming.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner

As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices

A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
