Sony Open in Hawaii payout: Si Woo Kim, Hayden Buckley cash in
Si Woo Kim edged Hayden Buckley by a shot to win the Sony Open in Hawaii for his fourth career PGA Tour victory. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Kim, Buckley and the rest of the players competing in Honolulu:
Chris Kirk leads the clubhouse after round two of the 2023 Sony Open
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The second round of thee 2023 Sony Open wrapped up at the Waialae Country Club on Friday. It was cut-down day at Waialae with players trying to stay above the cut line to move into the weekend rounds. Chris Kirk finished the day as the leader in...
Experts: Sony Open’s crowds of big-spending visitors showcase benefits of sports tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The galleries at Waialae Country Club are packed with spectators for this year’s Sony Open. That’s just what state tourism officials are looking for. And those in the industry say the tournament is the perfect example of why Hawaii is a prime destination for major...
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds for youth volleyball teams from around the globe kicked off a weekend of competition at the Hawaii Convention Center in the fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships. More than 2,000 athletes are set to hit the teraflex inside the Convention Center during the three day tourney, bringing...
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
Maryknoll rebounds from first league loss with rout of Damien
Maryknoll got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon, taking down Damien, 55-36. Dylan Neves had a team-high 13 points and three three-pointers and Ciera Tugade-Agasiva added 12 more points to go along with two rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the way for the home team on Homecoming.
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
Loved ones gather to celebrate life of BYU football player killed in construction accident
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Kailua to remember the Kailua High graduate killed in a construction accident last month. Sione Veikoso was 22-years-old and a member of the BYU Football team who was home for...
Kipapa drains 6 3-pointers, pours in 29 to carry Trojans past Sabers
MILILANI — There was no stopping Jayden Kipapa Friday night. The senior guard scored a career-high 29 points to carry No. 6 Mililani to a 58-52 win over No. 9 Campbell before a crowd of about 400 fans at the Trojans' home gymnasium. Outside of an early deficit in...
Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner
As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Great Escapes: Our guide to Honolulu, HI
Get ready for sun all year round, fresh poke, and sand between your toes.
“Little movement” in Maui, Oʻahu gas prices
A mixed bag of gas prices with little movement occurred for Oʻahu and Maui drivers, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.01, which is one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.27,...
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
NTSB: Cloud shot up vertically in front of plane
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Friday for the ongoing investigation of the air turbulence incident on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu.
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
