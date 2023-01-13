Seth Handy is a lawyer practicing with Handy Law, LLC. Rhode Island Energy has set record high electric rates for Rhode Island, a 47 percent increase per household and up to 51 percent for commercial accounts ("Record-high winter electric rates sought: 'Something we've never seen before,'" News, July 21). The Journal reported that regulators were likely to approve the increase claiming that these are “pass-through costs” determined by market forces. The utility reportedly does not profit from the pricing of electricity, it “profits instead off the delivery of energy.”

