FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
whatsupnewp.com
Just My Opinion: Governor McKee likely to name former Commerce Secretary as Rhode Island’s Housing Czar
We’re hearing that former Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will likely be named the new Rhode Island Housing Secretary early this week, after the resignation last week of Josh Saal, who had been in the job for only a few months. Saal had come under criticism from Rhode Island House...
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Central Falls and Pawtucket, residents are invited to volunteer to help clean the soon to be Pawtucket-Central Falls train station. All volunteers will meet at the America’s Food Basket at 11 a.m. in Pawtucket.
ABC6.com
Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - January 13, 2023
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes YUM, Top Secret embarrassments, and chest pounding after the fact. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are...
nrinow.news
Former state senator, North Smithfield councilor & Citizen of the Year dies at age 85
A five-term state senator and former president of the North Smithfield Town Council, who was once named Citizen of the Year in town, has died at the age of 85. James Gorman Hagan, of Little Compton died on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center. The son...
ABC6.com
Rhody Remains Undefeated in Conference with Dominant Defensive Effort
Cairns, Hattix-Covington, Lassiter, Squires, Toure. Rhode Island jumped out early and never relinquished the lead, beating Atlantic 10 newcomer Loyola Chicago 63-24 Sunday afternoon. The win extended URI’s conference winning streak to five games. Dolly Cairns opened the first quarter for the Rams (14-3, 5-0 A-10) with a successful...
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
Turnto10.com
Hateful packets found near Rhode Island College residence halls
(WJAR) — In a letter obtained by NBC 10 News, Rhode Island College announced several packets containing racist and homophobic material were found near residence halls. In the letter to students Thursday, RIC President Dr. Jack R. Warner wrote, "These were similar to other recent incidents of antisemitic materials being distributed in Newport, Warwick and North Providence and seem to be part of a pattern of behavior targeting marginalized peoples and communities."
iheart.com
Low Covid Rates In State Not Expected To Be Longterm
Updated COVID numbers include over 21-hundred new cases in Rhode Island between New Year's Day and January 7th. The state Department of Health reports seven additional deaths. New hospitalizations for COVID patients totaled 154. According to a statement from the department three Rhode Island counties are designated as "medium" –...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown town manager: School committee needs to take outgoing superintendent’s words ‘seriously’
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown Town Manger Ralph Mollis is urging the school committee to take the comments made by now former interim Superintendent Judy Paolucci Monday seriously. “I’m not sure what the board’s position is on those comments, but when an interim superintendent is making those...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Caprio Is Out, Judge’s Exit Forced By Questions and Critics
With investigations and questions swirling, Judge Frank Caprio announced on Friday that he is stepping down. This comes just days after the city council formally began to ask questions about Caprio's television show. “The City of Providence welcomed my immigrant father 120 years ago and provided the opportunity to him...
GoLocalProv
RI Radio Brawl — Yorke and Valicenti Throw Verbal Punches Over Caprio Coverage
This week a talk radio brawl broke out between two hosts at the same station -- with charges and countercharges of favoritism for public officials. The war of words was over the recent scrutiny of Judge Frank Caprio’s “Caught in Providence” courtroom show, and speculation about how much money the Caprio family was making off the taped and broadcast municipal proceedings.
YAHOO!
Opinion/Handy: For Rhode Islanders, it's 'Groundhog Day' on electric rates
Seth Handy is a lawyer practicing with Handy Law, LLC. Rhode Island Energy has set record high electric rates for Rhode Island, a 47 percent increase per household and up to 51 percent for commercial accounts ("Record-high winter electric rates sought: 'Something we've never seen before,'" News, July 21). The Journal reported that regulators were likely to approve the increase claiming that these are “pass-through costs” determined by market forces. The utility reportedly does not profit from the pricing of electricity, it “profits instead off the delivery of energy.”
ABC6.com
Study reveals most popular language to learn in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new study from Writing Tips Institute reveals the languages Ocean State residents are most interested in learning through Google searches. According to the group, Rhode Island residents searched terms such as “How to learn –” in the order as follows:. Spanish.
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
Woonsocket Call
FILMING BRONCO FATHER: Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro spends his winters recording daughters Emilia and Olivia on the hardwood
BURRILLVILLE – Behind the two benches and scoring table is the perch where Gennaro Ferraro rolls the camera whenever the Burrillville High girls' basketball team takes the court at the Bronco Dome. A tip if you having trouble locating Ferraro – look in the direction of the championship banners...
ABC6.com
Friday’s $1.35B jackpot drawing second-largest in US history
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The drawing for the second-largest mega millions jackpot in the country’s history happens Friday night. $1.35 billion is on the line, and Rhode Islanders are securing their tickets for a chance to win. “I’m not but actually my grandmother, I took her to...
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: GoLocal Is Moving on Up
GoLocal, Rhode Island’s largest locally owned news organization, is moving on up. The company will be expanding its Providence headquarters and launching a series of new studios on the first level of the Turks Head building — one of the city's most historically significant landmarks. “When we launched...
Cranston City Council elects first-ever female leadership team
The council has made history in electing its new president and vice president.
Comments / 1