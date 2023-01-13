ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill O’Reilly: THIS story is WORSE for Biden than his documents

It’s been a tough 13 days of the new year for President Biden, especially now with the ‘recently discovered’ classified documents found in the garage of his Delaware home. But there’s another story that is even WORSE for Biden than that one, says Bill O’Reilly. He joins Glenn to discuss not only the secret documents, but the president’s recent appearance in Mexico, too. While there, Biden — once again — refused to CALL OUT Mexico for the way it continues to endanger America, thanks to its immigration & drug cartel CHAOS. So, with its refusal to speak truth about the issue, is our federal government essentially IN BED with the ‘bad guys’…?
The Packers Down Chiefs In First Superbowl On This Date In 1967

Today in 1777, the people of “New Connecticut” declared their independence from the United States. New Connecticut is now the state of Vermont. And you thought the South was the first to secede?. Today in 1780, American Continental Congress established court of appeals. Today in 1861, the steam...
Questions Surround The Death Of OC Public Defender In Mexico

Family, friends and U.S. authorities are looking for answers after Elliot Blair, an Orange County deputy public defender, was found dead while on vacation with his wife in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. Blair and his wife Kim, also an Orange County public defender, were at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa...
