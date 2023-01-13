ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in favored locations. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara. County Interior Mountains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

