A driver in Germany had his license taken away after he appeared to have fallen asleep behind the wheel of his Tesla which was on autopilotPhoto byMoritz KindleronUnsplash. A driver in Germany had his license taken away after he was found to have apparently fallen asleep behind the wheel of his Tesla, which was on autopilot, and led police on a chase. Fox 4 says that on December 29, police noticed a Tesla traveling at about 70 mph on Autobahn 70 and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle did not stop. When officers pulled up beside the car, they saw the driver, a 45-year-old male, reclined in his seat with his eyes closed and hands off the steering wheel.

12 DAYS AGO