Top in-state OL ‘really looking forward’ to Clemson elite junior day visit

Clemson will again play host to this highly touted in-state offensive line target in a couple of weeks.

Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star tackle Josiah Thompson, a top-50 national prospect in the 2024 class, will return to campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day Jan. 28.

“I am really looking forward to visiting Clemson and spending more time with coach TA (Thomas Austin),” Thompson told The Clemson Insider. “I really want to know more of the way things work around the facility and academics. And to see what more they have to offer.”

What has Thompson been hearing from Austin, Clemson’s offensive line coach, ahead of the elite junior day?

“Coach Austin is very excited and is really looking forward to spending time,” said Thompson, who received an offer from Austin and the Tigers last June.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pounder has traveled to Tiger Town multiple times, including last March and for the NC State game in October. He expects to be accompanied by his family on the elite junior day visit.

“I believe my dad, mom and little brother will be coming with me,” he said.

Thompson announced his top six schools earlier this week, including Clemson on the list along with Alabama, Georgia, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee.

South Carolina is currently the perceived frontrunner for Thompson, who will be at Tennessee’s junior day this weekend before attending the Gamecocks’ junior day next weekend and then making his way back to Clemson the following weekend.

We asked Thompson where the Tigers stand with him going into their elite junior day.

“I really (would) love to play for Clemson,” he said. “Clemson is a school I (would) most definitely be able to fit in and become great.”

Thompson has a timeframe in mind for when he might make his commitment decision.

“Maybe sometime around May or June,” he said.

Thompson is ranked as high as the No. 43 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 2 offensive tackle nationally and the top prospect in the Palmetto State regardless of position.

Dear Old Clemson has a limited number of replica road signs to our store. These have reflective properties just like real road signs. We just added signed Xavier Thomas signs.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

