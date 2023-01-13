Effective: 2023-01-16 13:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in the higher elevations. Up to 1 inch possible on the Tejon Pass and the Tehachapi Pass. A dusting up to 1 inch at elevations down to 3,500 feet. * WHERE...Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO