Missoula, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBCMontana

Flathead Electric Co-op accepting scholarship applications

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Co-op announced it will be providing more than $117,000 in scholarships to local students this year. The Co-op is now accepting scholarship applications, with the March 15, 2023, as the deadline. Graduating high school seniors and current undergraduates can apply and can learn...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana's U.S. Senate Youth Program Scholarship awardees announced

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced two Montana high school students who will represent Montana as delegates in the United States Senate Youth Program. Lily Bre Miller, a senior at Hellgate High School in Missoula, and Alec James Wells, a junior at C.M. Russell High School...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Law enforcement investigating bomb threat

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat sent to a university employee Monday morning as a possible hoax. An alert sent out says the employee received an email that said "pipebombs" had been placed on campus, as well in a small number of federal field offices in Billings, Helena and Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula to host Downtown Dine Local Week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Downtown Missoula will host Downtown Dine Local Week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 to promote local restaurants. Customers can dine in, take out and order delivery from Missoula's local eats and enter for a chance to win prizes. More information can be found here.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street

MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
MISSOULA, MT
ypradio.org

Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms

Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula to host Western Montana Grazing and Agriculture conference

MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Western Montana Grazing and Agriculture conference takes place at Missoula's Double Tree Inn this Thursday and Friday. The two-day conference will highlight strategies and marketing options that producers use to manage land. Those interested can register here. Organizers released the following information:. The annual...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Motivate Your Monday: New Year's Resolution accountability

MISSOULA, Mont. — So, by now the majority of us have set our new year's resolutions, we've been fighting crowds at the gym, the outer isles of the grocery stores seem busier... you know the patterns. But another pattern that typically starts towards mid-late January is that our new...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MCPS seeks volunteers for high school speech and debate tournament

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools are seeking a large number of volunteers for the Speech and Debate tournament this February. Big Sky, Hellgate and Sentinel high schools will host the Speech and Debate National Qualifying Tournament with rounds taking place on Feb. 10-11. MCPS released the following...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Several new businesses opening in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula seems to be a place where businesses want to be. The Downtown Missoula Alliance recently announced that 32 new businesses opened their doors in 2022, this was the second highest year of new businesses since the downtown master plan was created in 2008/2009. But what...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Habitat for Humanity Missoula nears completion on homes in East Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Habitat for Humanity of Missoula is working on two homes in East Missoula, where they will add two modular homes to permanent foundations. The one-bedroom homes were made possible by grant services and materials donated by a variety of community partners. The homes will be part...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Hellgate High School teacher named educator of the year

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Education Foundation Student Board of Directors awarded a Hellgate High School teacher with the 2022-23 High School Educator of the Year Award. Milton Zhinin-Barreto, a Spanish teacher, received the award Thursday morning in the school's auditorium. Zhinin-Barreto receives $1,000 to purchase any items to...
MISSOULA, MT
MONTANA STATE

