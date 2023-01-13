Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Flathead Electric Co-op accepting scholarship applications
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Co-op announced it will be providing more than $117,000 in scholarships to local students this year. The Co-op is now accepting scholarship applications, with the March 15, 2023, as the deadline. Graduating high school seniors and current undergraduates can apply and can learn...
NBCMontana
Montana's U.S. Senate Youth Program Scholarship awardees announced
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced two Montana high school students who will represent Montana as delegates in the United States Senate Youth Program. Lily Bre Miller, a senior at Hellgate High School in Missoula, and Alec James Wells, a junior at C.M. Russell High School...
NBCMontana
Law enforcement investigating bomb threat
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat sent to a university employee Monday morning as a possible hoax. An alert sent out says the employee received an email that said "pipebombs" had been placed on campus, as well in a small number of federal field offices in Billings, Helena and Missoula.
NBCMontana
Missoula to host Downtown Dine Local Week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Downtown Missoula will host Downtown Dine Local Week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 to promote local restaurants. Customers can dine in, take out and order delivery from Missoula's local eats and enter for a chance to win prizes. More information can be found here.
Missoula housing assessment suggests racism, violations in Fair Housing Act
A housing displacement and assessment report completed in the fall cited a range of issues that the City of Missoula looks to address.
NBCMontana
Southbound lanes now open on Reserve Street at Third Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: An alert from the Missoula Police Department reports all southbound lanes on Reserve Street at Third Street are now open. Officials said that travelers can expect delays if passing through the area. The Missoula Police Department announced at 8:24 p.m. all southbound lanes on Reserve...
ypradio.org
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
NBCMontana
Missoula to host Western Montana Grazing and Agriculture conference
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Western Montana Grazing and Agriculture conference takes place at Missoula's Double Tree Inn this Thursday and Friday. The two-day conference will highlight strategies and marketing options that producers use to manage land. Those interested can register here. Organizers released the following information:. The annual...
NBCMontana
Motivate Your Monday: New Year's Resolution accountability
MISSOULA, Mont. — So, by now the majority of us have set our new year's resolutions, we've been fighting crowds at the gym, the outer isles of the grocery stores seem busier... you know the patterns. But another pattern that typically starts towards mid-late January is that our new...
NBCMontana
Special Olympics Montana to host polar plunge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Special Olympics Montana will host a polar plunge in Polson this month. The plunge takes place at Riverside Park on Jan. 28. Those interested can register here.
NBCMontana
MCPS seeks volunteers for high school speech and debate tournament
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools are seeking a large number of volunteers for the Speech and Debate tournament this February. Big Sky, Hellgate and Sentinel high schools will host the Speech and Debate National Qualifying Tournament with rounds taking place on Feb. 10-11. MCPS released the following...
NBCMontana
Several new businesses opening in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula seems to be a place where businesses want to be. The Downtown Missoula Alliance recently announced that 32 new businesses opened their doors in 2022, this was the second highest year of new businesses since the downtown master plan was created in 2008/2009. But what...
NBCMontana
Habitat for Humanity Missoula nears completion on homes in East Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Habitat for Humanity of Missoula is working on two homes in East Missoula, where they will add two modular homes to permanent foundations. The one-bedroom homes were made possible by grant services and materials donated by a variety of community partners. The homes will be part...
NBCMontana
Missoula pair sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula pair will serve prison time after being convicted of drug trafficking and firearm crimes. Law enforcement seized more than seven pounds of meth, fentanyl and firearms during an investigation. Carlos Guatimea Augirre, 36, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth...
NBCMontana
Hellgate High School teacher named educator of the year
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Education Foundation Student Board of Directors awarded a Hellgate High School teacher with the 2022-23 High School Educator of the Year Award. Milton Zhinin-Barreto, a Spanish teacher, received the award Thursday morning in the school's auditorium. Zhinin-Barreto receives $1,000 to purchase any items to...
Have You Read The Flathead Police Blotter Lately? It’s Bananas AF
Recently, I was taking a deep dive into some Montana police reports when I stumbled across the Flathead Police Blotter, and it's absolutely bananas. It's a guilty pleasure many of us have. Checking the local police roster, reading court cases, or just perusing the local police report. I'm not proud of it. It's akin to standing in line at the grocery store and flipping through the tabloids. Only when it comes to the Flathead Police Blotter, the tabloids might be more believable.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Grandmother Assaulted Young Kids
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 13 new criminal complaints this week, which is five less than last week and closer to what the weekly average used to be. According to Couty Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence.
4 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missoula residents sentenced on drug trafficking, firearms charges
Two Missoula residents have been sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm crimes after several pounds of drugs and firearms were found during an investigation.
NBCMontana
Florence veterinarian shares story to spread awareness on deadly dog disease
MISSOULA, MT — Dr. Maddie Hayward, a veterinarian in Florence, had to make the difficult decisions to euthanize her 2-year-old dog, Aspen, who tested positive for brucella canis, a terminal disease. Over the last 10 years, Hayward says she’s had to euthanize many pets -- all for the good...
