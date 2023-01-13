Read full article on original website
Sumner Boys Beat Searsport 51-42 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team continued their winter on the road, beating the Searsport Vikings 51-42 on Friday night, January 13th. Sumner led 9-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The score was 33-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Stays Unbeaten – Defeats Washington Academy 84-26 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Eagles Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Washington Academy Raiders in East Machias on Friday night, January 13th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 26-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 49-15 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 66-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor Girls Remain Unbeaten – Beat Windham 40-16 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team remained undefeated after beating Windham 40-16 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Friday, January 13th. Bangor led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-8 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 26-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter and held Windham scoreless in the 4th Quarter.
John Bapst Girls Double Up Bucksport 38-19 [STATS]
The John Bapst Crusaders Girls Basketball Team beat Bucksport 38-19 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, January 14th. John Bapst led 12-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders led 29-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Machias Girls Beat Deer Isle-Stonington 46-36 [STATS]
The Machias Girls Basketball Team defeated Deer Isle-Stonington in Machias on Thursday, January 12th 46-36. The score was deadlocked 14-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Machias led 28-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Bulldogs increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Mariners 11-8 to lead 39-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bucksport Golden Bucks Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Bucksport Golden Bucks visit the John Bapst Crusaders in boys' varsity basketball on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The live broadcast will begin below at 5:30 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
John Bapst Boys Beat Bucksport 48-42
The John Bapst Boys Basketball Team beat Bucksport 48-42 in a back and forth game on Saturday night, January 14th, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. John Bapst led 13-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then Bucksport led 22-21 at the end of the 1st Half after outscoring the Crusaders 14-8 in the 2nd Quarter. John Bapst took the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 39-34.
Maine Women’s Basketball Knocks Off UMBC 71-54
The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team knocked off the UMBC Retrievers 71-54 at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, January 14th. The score was tied 18-18 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Maine led 35-32 at the end of the 1st Half and 54-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
Bangor’s “Blue Sky Lounge” To Ramp Up Saturday Dance Nights
There was a time when Bangor had more than its share of options for those who wished to dance. That time has passed, and with the recent closing of the latest dance space, Half-Acre on Harlow St. there aren't many places left for those who want to shake a leg.
Penobscot Sheriff Seeks Info About a Missing Howland Teen
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen from Howland. Krystal Bursey, 17, has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon in the town of Howland. Officials say Krystal told her family she was going to walk to the Dollar General Store in the town of Enfield. She hasn't been seen since.
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
wabi.tv
Sleet, freezing rain and snow today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is a First Alert Day across the region. A coastal low is moving into the region. Snow this morning will change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain as warmer air filters in. Sleet and freezing rain will continue through the day and taper off overnight. Ice accumulations of up to 0.5″ are possible Downeast and into the Penobscot region. Northern Maine and far eastern Washington county could pick up up to 0.25″ for central Maine.
wabi.tv
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Maine Man Arrested After Forcing Woman into Van at Target & Taking Off
An absolutely terrifying situation unfolded in Maine yesterday evening that led to a police chase and subsequent arrest. Shoppers at the Target store in Bangor on Saturday say they witnessed a man forcing a woman into a rental van against her will in the parking lot. Bystanders immediately called 911 for help.
Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently
In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
