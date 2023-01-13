BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is a First Alert Day across the region. A coastal low is moving into the region. Snow this morning will change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain as warmer air filters in. Sleet and freezing rain will continue through the day and taper off overnight. Ice accumulations of up to 0.5″ are possible Downeast and into the Penobscot region. Northern Maine and far eastern Washington county could pick up up to 0.25″ for central Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO