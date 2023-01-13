ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Chinese New Year Parade in Butte celebrates Year of the Rabbit

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mai Wah Society will host their annual Chinese New Year Parade in Butte this month, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. The parade has been described as the shortest, loudest and occasionally the coldest parade in Montana. The event starts in front of the Butte-Silver...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

MDT Aeronautics Board to host meeting this week

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation will hold a meeting where the Aeronautics Board will review applications and take public comment on airport improvement projects. The meeting is this Tuesday and Wednesday in the East and West Auditorium of MDT Headquarters in Helena. A full agenda can...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Story of Butte launches tour to share stories from 1895 disaster

MISSOULA, Mont. — In commemoration of the 128th anniversary of the Great Explosion of 1895, the Story of Butte website and app launched a tour that tells stories about those involved. The new series of articles is written by archives staffer and Butte Historical board member Lindsay Mulcahy. Organizers...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Law enforcement investigating bomb threat

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat sent to a university employee Monday morning as a possible hoax. An alert sent out says the employee received an email that said "pipebombs" had been placed on campus, as well in a small number of federal field offices in Billings, Helena and Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy