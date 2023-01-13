Read full article on original website
Light snow & valley fog to impact morning commute; scattered showers continue this week
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region in effect through 10AM Monday morning. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valley areas, with 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 3PM Monday afternoon for the Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass,...
Chinese New Year Parade in Butte celebrates Year of the Rabbit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mai Wah Society will host their annual Chinese New Year Parade in Butte this month, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit. The parade has been described as the shortest, loudest and occasionally the coldest parade in Montana. The event starts in front of the Butte-Silver...
MDT Aeronautics Board to host meeting this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation will hold a meeting where the Aeronautics Board will review applications and take public comment on airport improvement projects. The meeting is this Tuesday and Wednesday in the East and West Auditorium of MDT Headquarters in Helena. A full agenda can...
Story of Butte launches tour to share stories from 1895 disaster
MISSOULA, Mont. — In commemoration of the 128th anniversary of the Great Explosion of 1895, the Story of Butte website and app launched a tour that tells stories about those involved. The new series of articles is written by archives staffer and Butte Historical board member Lindsay Mulcahy. Organizers...
Law enforcement investigating bomb threat
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat sent to a university employee Monday morning as a possible hoax. An alert sent out says the employee received an email that said "pipebombs" had been placed on campus, as well in a small number of federal field offices in Billings, Helena and Missoula.
Documentation backs up claims about structurally unsound homes in central Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — We’ve been working for you to track issues with urban decay in central Butte. Neighbors told us about neglected, ruined homes becoming safe havens for criminal activity. One home in particular, located on the 700 block of South Main Street, has become the center of...
