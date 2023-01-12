Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesOrlando, FL
Rainstorm Floods Freeways, Roads in Long Beach
Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA: Rain flooded freeways in the city of Long Beach on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the start of the next round of winter rainstorms over the Southland for at least the next two days in many areas. Key News Network video footage from a rainy...
oc-breeze.com
OC Transportation Authority marks 20 years of 91 Express Lanes ownership
During the last 20 years, more than 277 million trips have been taken on the 91 Express Lanes and, under the innovative leadership of the Orange County Transportation Authority, more than $2 billion has been dedicated in Orange and Riverside counties to improve transportation along the Riverside (SR-91) Freeway. This...
newsmirror.net
Roundabout at Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street
Yucaipa's roundabout at the intersection of Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street. This photo was taken by a local photographer Jesse Dinkel.
New SoCal storm knocks down trees and boulders, creates muddy mess
In Woodland Hills, a massive tree came crashing down and crushed at least a dozen cars at a shopping center on Mulholland Drive.
KTLA.com
Rain, mountain snow returns to Southern California Sunday night through Monday
Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues. For Sunday’s storm,...
KESQ News Channel 3
Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive
The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
Wrecked Vehicle, Ejected Deceased Driver Discovered Down Ravine off 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angles County, CA: One person was ejected and killed in a violent wreck on Interstate 5 in the city of Santa Clarita at some time over the weekend, investigators believe. California Highway Patrol officials say a white Honda Accord was found in a ravine off the northbound...
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning.
Major Flooding Closes Long Beach Peninsula as Next Round of Rainstorms Drench SoCal
Long Beach, CA: With just a few days to barely dry out from the last deluge of winter rainstorms last week, the Southland is once again being drenched along with the potential of more landslides, flowing mud and flooding. Storm drains were quickly overwhelmed and plugged with the amount of...
NBC Los Angeles
Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday
The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
KESQ News Channel 3
CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼
The Coachella Valley Water District has clarified its plans for handling flood water that is expected in parts of the desert due to an incoming storm system. On Wednesday, The City of Palm Springs released the following statement regarding percolation ponds: "Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) owns the percolation ponds on the west side of The post CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bicyclists Weigh in on Highway 39 Reopening in San Gabriel Mountains
Public comment will close soon for the reopening plans for the northmost tip of Highway 39 in the San Gabriel Mountains, at its junction with Angeles Crest Highway 2. Until Monday January 16, the public can try to influence which of six options Caltrans will move forward with. These include: no build, emergency vehicles only, active transportation use, full reopening, building a separate viaduct, and a single travel lane.
Woman rescued by helicopter from tree above fast-rising water in Laguna Hills
Rescue crews used a helicopter to save a woman who was trapped clinging to a tree above rapidly rising water in Laguna Hills.
foxla.com
Orange County wetlands and wildlife care's roof collapses during SoCal storms
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - It’s a battle against time at Orange County's Wetlands and Wildlife care center, where last week’s storm caused some serious damage. The severe weather from the previous week left the care weather with a collapsed rood and water into the facility’s electrical system.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Killed on Nuevo Roadway
A 38-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed on a Nuevo road, authorities said Friday. Maria Estrada of Perris was fatally injured about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 30700 block of Montgomery Avenue, just north of Nuevo Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that Estrada was riding...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead, floating near Shoreline Village
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found floating in the Long Beach harbor. An investigation is underway after a man was found dead, floating near Shoreline Village Saturday morning, according to videographers on the scene. Long Beach police and the fire department responded to the area of...
3 killed when wrong-way driver slams into car on 210 Freeway in Fontana
Three people were killed when a car driving at high speeds in the wrong direction on the 210 Freeway slammed into another vehicle in the Fontana area early Saturday, officials say.
Pedestrian killed in Escondido crash
One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit them in the City of Escondido, according to the police agency.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona
A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
2urbangirls.com
Person dies on southland freeway after suffering medical emergency
NORWALK, Calif. – A person died from an apparent medical emergency Saturday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Norwalk. A witness notified the California Highway Patrol at about 2 p.m. that a black Ford Focus was stopped on the northbound Santa Ana Freeway just south of the Rosecrans Avenue off-ramp.
