Corona, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive

The Coachella Valley's most recent storm forced the closure of major roadways in Palm Springs due to flooding and excess debris. The latest shutdowns left many drivers frustrated with the limited options in and out of the city and resulted in traffic jams on detour routes. Currently, Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail are The post Flood control project in the works for Indian Canyon Drive appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Heavy Rain Hitting Southern California Again, Expected To Last Through Monday

The already saturated Southern California will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation through Monday. Rain began falling over Los Angeles County late Saturday morning, with the brunt of the system expected by late afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted about a half-inch per hour would fall in the LA County area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼

The Coachella Valley Water District has clarified its plans for handling flood water that is expected in parts of the desert due to an incoming storm system. On Wednesday, The City of Palm Springs released the following statement regarding percolation ponds: "Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) owns the percolation ponds on the west side of The post CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Bicyclists Weigh in on Highway 39 Reopening in San Gabriel Mountains

Public comment will close soon for the reopening plans for the northmost tip of Highway 39 in the San Gabriel Mountains, at its junction with Angeles Crest Highway 2. Until Monday January 16, the public can try to influence which of six options Caltrans will move forward with. These include: no build, emergency vehicles only, active transportation use, full reopening, building a separate viaduct, and a single travel lane.
AZUSA, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed on Nuevo Roadway

A 38-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed on a Nuevo road, authorities said Friday. Maria Estrada of Perris was fatally injured about 7 p.m. Thursday in the 30700 block of Montgomery Avenue, just north of Nuevo Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that Estrada was riding...
PERRIS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead, floating near Shoreline Village

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found floating in the Long Beach harbor. An investigation is underway after a man was found dead, floating near Shoreline Village Saturday morning, according to videographers on the scene. Long Beach police and the fire department responded to the area of...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Fatally Injured at Freeway Interchange in Corona

A motorcyclist died Thursday when his bike overturned at a freeway interchange in west Corona, hurling the rider onto a center divider. The fatality occurred about 11:10 a.m. on the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway transition bridge to the northbound Corona (71) Expressway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency...
CORONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person dies on southland freeway after suffering medical emergency

NORWALK, Calif. – A person died from an apparent medical emergency Saturday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Norwalk. A witness notified the California Highway Patrol at about 2 p.m. that a black Ford Focus was stopped on the northbound Santa Ana Freeway just south of the Rosecrans Avenue off-ramp.
NORWALK, CA

