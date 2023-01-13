Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Colombia striker Jhon Durán set to join Aston Villa
Aston Villa reached an agreement to sign Colombia striker Jhon Durán from Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire for a reported $18 million on Monday. The 19-year-old Durán scored eight goals in 22 appearances for the Fire last season and has played three times for Colombia. Villa said...
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Manchester United will look to continue their outstanding run of form when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's side came from behind to beat Manchester City on Saturday and now find themselves going for a 10th consecutive win in all competitions. The Red Devils will go second in the table if they can find a way to win in south London.
How much Newcastle have spent under PIF
The only way is up for Newcastle United. Mike Ashley's exit and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund's (PIF) subsequent takeover in October 2021 has facilitated a major resurgence on Tyneside. Eddie Howe, meanwhile, has coached masterfully since his arrival. The Magpies are now blessed with all the financial might...
