Read full article on original website
The woofers
3d ago
enough of this bs. The officer took a dangerous individual off the streets. He should be given an award for his actions. Most of the people in this city are about at the end of their patience with crime. Instead of always rewarding the thugs and murders, it's way past time to unleash our officers and let them do their jobs without constant fear of reprisal.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on SaturdayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
Colorado Dollar Store Thief Disguised Himself as Woman + Arrested
We've all seen crime movies where thieves carry out a big, extravagant heist and then disguise themselves in an effort to avoid getting caught. Well, a recent heist that took place in Colorado involved a man who couldn't have gotten away with much, and his disguise, while creative, didn't work out as he'd planned.
KKTV
Police on Scene of Reported Stabbing at South Academy King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently on scene at the King Soopers located at 2910 S Academy Blvd. Officers tell 11 News that the was a stabbing in the vicinity of the grocery store. Colorado Springs Police report that the victim was hospitalized, and that one...
Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Aurora Police Department problems are so bad, someone should call the cops — somewhere else
Aurora residents, and anyone who must venture here, will surely take great comfort in hearing that cops who punch disabled women in the face, or who pass out drunk in their police cars and get promoted, “are inconsistent with the Aurora Police Department’s core values.”. That was the...
Attorneys seek to exonerate Colorado woman convicted in fatal fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Attorneys in Colorado believe a husband and wife who've been in prison for over a decade are innocent. Now, they want the district attorney in El Paso County to take another look at the case. A house fire on March 7, 2003 killed three of...
1 killed in crash on US 285 near Conifer
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Highway 285 is back open following a deadly crash on Sunday.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
COLD CASE: Who killed McKinley Collins?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed 50 years ago in 1973. On Jan. 12, 1973, officers responded to reports of a body found in the 200 block of Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found 47-year-old McKinley Collins dead in his […]
KKTV
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her 4-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines. Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office...
FOX21News.com
Officer's use of force not justified in May homicide, stolen patrol car
Officer's use of force not justified in May homicide, stolen patrol car. Officer’s use of force not justified in May homicide, …. Officer's use of force not justified in May homicide, stolen patrol car. Meet Julie Wilson: Live and Local Reporter. Meet Julie Wilson: Live and Local Reporter. Get...
KKTV
GRAPHIC: No charges for Colorado Springs officer who shot a murder suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An affidavit obtained by 11 News reveals disturbing details of what police believe happened the night of May 13, 2022 leading up to a large scene on I-25 on the south side of the city. Just before 10 p.m. that night, police received a call...
Off-duty Aurora officer accused of punching a disabled woman
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police officer faced a felony assault charge after witnesses reported watching him punch a physically disabled woman several times during an argument Wednesday night in an apartment complex parking lot. Douglas Harroun, 32, was booked into jail on a charge of third-degree assault against...
Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday. On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. The post Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs man suspected of human trafficking and pimping
Police were asking for information after a truck spilled 200 gallons of used oil in the area of East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning. The 4th Judicial DA's Office decided not to file charges against an officer who shot a murder suspect.
State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring
Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
KKTV
‘You’re going to be here and hear what every witness has to say,’ judge allows new charges in Club Q shooting and denies motion from defense
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Judge Michael McHenry allows 12 charges to be added against suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich. Aldrich is now facing 317 charges. 11 News was the only TV station in court today. Attorney’s for the suspect objected to every motion presented by the prosecution in...
Help identify two suspects who ran from deputies
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who ran from deputies early Tuesday morning on Jan. 10. Shortly before 1 a.m., EPSO deputies saw a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near […]
KKTV
Suspect detained following incident near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs
WATCH - Colorado Springs Teen Recovering After Being Hit by City Bus. Three days after her grandson was hit by a city bus Linda Vanderplume says she is thankful he is alive. The Summit featured suicide prevention initiatives, created opportunities to learn about connecting in safe spaces, and offered its 150+ attendees concrete actions that individuals and organizations can do to prevent suicide.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 4