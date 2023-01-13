ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour player REFUSED Saudi International release

PGA Tour player Jhonattan Vegas was reportedly denied a waiver to participate in the forthcoming Saudi International. According to Handicap54, Vegas had asked to compete in the event that is now under the banner of the Asian Tour. The Venezuelan has played in the previous two editions of the Saudi...
New York Post

It’s time for the shady, Saudi-funded LIV vs. PGA golf war to end

With the PGA Tour returning after a Christmas break and the new Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf Series set to begin its 2023 schedule on Feb. 24, you might think that peace has broken out in the world of professional golf. Think again. In fact, golf’s civil war is threatening to boil over.  In the courts, LIV Golf is now seeking to establish whether the PGA Tour was responsible for funding anti-Saudi protests held by groups such as 9/11 Justice and 9/11 Families United outside LIV Golf events last year, including one at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ.  In return, the PGA...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson makes subtle PGA Tour dig as he commits to Saudi International

Phil Mickelson's latest social media activity suggests the LIV Golf player is still unhappy with the PGA Tour as he committed to the forthcoming Saudi International. Lefty, 52, has confirmed he will be teeing it up in the Saudi International, which is now under the banner of the Asian Tour.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Golf.com

Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes

When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
OnlyHomers

Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement

Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:

