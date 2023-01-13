Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour player REFUSED Saudi International release
PGA Tour player Jhonattan Vegas was reportedly denied a waiver to participate in the forthcoming Saudi International. According to Handicap54, Vegas had asked to compete in the event that is now under the banner of the Asian Tour. The Venezuelan has played in the previous two editions of the Saudi...
Golf.com
Tour pro was 87 yards away — then hit 7 shots (!) and dropped 24 spots
Ben An’s ball went up, then rolled back down to him. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then he fell. In a disastrous sequence during...
It’s time for the shady, Saudi-funded LIV vs. PGA golf war to end
With the PGA Tour returning after a Christmas break and the new Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf Series set to begin its 2023 schedule on Feb. 24, you might think that peace has broken out in the world of professional golf. Think again. In fact, golf’s civil war is threatening to boil over. In the courts, LIV Golf is now seeking to establish whether the PGA Tour was responsible for funding anti-Saudi protests held by groups such as 9/11 Justice and 9/11 Families United outside LIV Golf events last year, including one at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ. In return, the PGA...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson makes subtle PGA Tour dig as he commits to Saudi International
Phil Mickelson's latest social media activity suggests the LIV Golf player is still unhappy with the PGA Tour as he committed to the forthcoming Saudi International. Lefty, 52, has confirmed he will be teeing it up in the Saudi International, which is now under the banner of the Asian Tour.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Tiger Woods Was Advised To Stay Away From Michael Jordan By His Lawyer In 1996
The legendary Tiger Woods was once told by his lawyer to stay away from Michael Jordan in 1996.
Magic Johnson explains why he was scared to leave his apartment during his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers
Johnson admitted that he didn't want to go out of his house because of all the pressure he was going through in his rookie year
thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is the woman who greeted Si Woo Kim at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii?
Si Woo Kim was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii riding high, with the South Korean star making birdie on the final hole at Waialae Country Club that wound up being the winning putt in the Aloha State. After he got a lei, as...
LeBron James Pays Tribute To Son Bronny For His Last High School Basketball Season
The 18-year-old's siblings, mom and dad, showed up to support him for his basketball team's senior night.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
‘The Price Is Right’ Winner and Former NBA Player Is Too Big for the Car He Won
The price was right, but the size of the car definitely wasn't.
Golf.com
Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes
When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Autoweek.com
Bubba Wallace Refuses to Let Controversy Define Him, Puts Michael Jordan in Victory Lane
Bubba Wallace achieved significant notoriety in 2021 when he became only the second Black driver in NASCAR history to win a Cup race. Previously, Wendell Scott earned his only career win in NASCAR’s premier series (known then as the Grand National Series) in 1963. Wallace also has been part...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Golf.com
For golf lovers and relaxation seekers, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is a dream that just got dreamier
Hale means “house” in Hawaiian, but it implies more than a roof over your head. The word (pronounced hah-lay) carries a deeper sense of island welcome, with the promise of warm greetings and generous offerings of food and drink. What it doesn’t guarantee is help with your swing.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
