People

Man Arrested Over 'Sextortion' Case That Led to California Teen's Tragic Suicide

Jonathan Kassi, 25, was taken into custody as part of an investigation into a West African financial sextortion scam A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an online scam that led to a teen's tragic suicide in February. On Dec. 15, Jonathan Kassi was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail for "extortion and attempted disorderly conduct — posting a photograph or recording without consent," the San José Police Department announced in a statement. "Suspect Kassi sexually exploited children online utilizing the usernames 'emillysmith' and 'kassijonathan' on various social media...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun

A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges

A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
MANHATTAN, NY
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger faces crying Idaho murder victims’ families in court after affidavit reveals horror details

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has appeared in an Idaho court for the first time on charges for the murders of four University of Idaho students who were found butchered in their beds in the small college town of Moscow.The 28-year-old criminology PhD student faced the crying families of his alleged victims at the Latah County Courthouse at 9.30am PT on Thursday morning during his initial appearance before the Latah County Magistrate Court judge.A judge read his rights and the charges against him as he sat alongside his public defender Anne Taylor – an attorney best known for securing the...
MOSCOW, ID
Advocate

5 Suspects Arrested Over Murder of LGBTQ+ Activist

Five people have been detained in Kenya in connection to the murder of LGBTQ+ rights activist Edwin Chiloba. His body was found last week mutilated and stuffed in a metal box. Authorities say they are investigating whether the murder came out of a love triangle involving Chiloba, Voice of America reports. Local activists have called the killing a hate crime.
People

U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty

Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WAFB

I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
