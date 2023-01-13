Read full article on original website
Man Arrested Over 'Sextortion' Case That Led to California Teen's Tragic Suicide
Jonathan Kassi, 25, was taken into custody as part of an investigation into a West African financial sextortion scam A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an online scam that led to a teen's tragic suicide in February. On Dec. 15, Jonathan Kassi was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail for "extortion and attempted disorderly conduct — posting a photograph or recording without consent," the San José Police Department announced in a statement. "Suspect Kassi sexually exploited children online utilizing the usernames 'emillysmith' and 'kassijonathan' on various social media...
Former Afghan female lawmaker and guard are shot dead at home, police say
KABUL, Afghanistan — A former Afghan female lawmaker and her bodyguard have been shot dead by unknown assailants at her home in the capital, Kabul, police said Sunday. Mursal Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. It...
Nancy Grace helps investigators find missing California woman: 'It's been a horrible ordeal'
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace responded to California investigators who credit her show "Crime Stories" with helping locate then-missing Aeris Hammock.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Tennessee man charged in deadly crash that orphaned three children could have to pay child support
A drunk driver accused of killing two Tennessee parents on Christmas Day may have to pay child support for their now orphaned children under a new state law.
After Sheriff Declines to Prosecute, DA Files Charges Against Swim Instructor in Drowning Death of 4-Year-Old Boy
Prosecutors in Georgia have decided to pursue criminal charges against an instructor who oversaw a swimming lesson where a 4-year-old boy drowned this past June. Authorities announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lexie Tenhuisen on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of young Israel Scott.
Man Test Driving Car Killed by Owner After Being Mistaken for Thief: Police
Daniel Gordon, 24, was shot dead while he took a vehicle for a test drive.
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges
A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Electrocution Deaths Of Wisconsin Couple Linked To ‘Dangerous’ Viral Art TikTok Trend
Following a house fire, investigators were unsure if they were chasing down a double murder – or a bizarre accident. On April 6, 2022, firefighters and sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a house fire in Rozellville, Wisconsin. After extinguishing the inferno, officials found signs that the blaze began in the garage.
The Virginia 6-year-old accused of shooting his teacher will likely receive rehabilitation instead of jail time, legal expert says
Law enforcement said the 6-year-old's parents may be charged with a crime if investigators discover evidence of negligence or child endangerment.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Bryan Kohberger faces crying Idaho murder victims’ families in court after affidavit reveals horror details
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger has appeared in an Idaho court for the first time on charges for the murders of four University of Idaho students who were found butchered in their beds in the small college town of Moscow.The 28-year-old criminology PhD student faced the crying families of his alleged victims at the Latah County Courthouse at 9.30am PT on Thursday morning during his initial appearance before the Latah County Magistrate Court judge.A judge read his rights and the charges against him as he sat alongside his public defender Anne Taylor – an attorney best known for securing the...
Advocate
5 Suspects Arrested Over Murder of LGBTQ+ Activist
Five people have been detained in Kenya in connection to the murder of LGBTQ+ rights activist Edwin Chiloba. His body was found last week mutilated and stuffed in a metal box. Authorities say they are investigating whether the murder came out of a love triangle involving Chiloba, Voice of America reports. Local activists have called the killing a hate crime.
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty
Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
Texas man allegedly admits to murdering and mutilating his new wife
A Texas man allegedly admitted to authorities that he murdered and mutilated his wife, according to a news release published by the Waller County Sheriff's Office. Jared James Dicus was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Wednesday, according to online court records. The Waller County Sheriff's Office responded...
