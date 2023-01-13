Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
Dan Orlovsky Identifies ‘Perfect’ Landing Spot For Lamar Jackson
When the Ravens hosted the Broncos in early December, no one could have imagined the Week 13 game might be Lamar Jackson’s last with Baltimore. Well, that might prove to be the reality for one of the NFL’s most electrifying quarterbacks. The knee injury Jackson sustained in that...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Tyler Huntley reveals reason why he deviated from original plan in doomed QB sneak vs Bengals
Ideally, the Baltimore Ravens would have had superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson under center when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild-Card Round. But with Jackson still ailing, the Ravens turned once again to backup Tyler Huntley, who came so close to being a Baltimore playoff hero.
NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Announcement
Vikings fans became furious with Kirk Cousins when he threw short of the sticks on a critical fourth down play on Sunday evening. The play resulted in a turnover on downs, effectively ending Minnesota's season in the process. Fan have been crushing Cousins ever since, but there might be ...
CBS Sports
Michael Vick calls out Ravens' Lamar Jackson for missing wild-card game due to PCL sprain: 'Put a brace on it'
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick did not hold back on his feelings about Lamar Jackson sitting out the Ravens' playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore's quarterback remains out due to a PCL sprain, and Vick has no sympathy for No. 8 not suiting up for Sunday's important contest. "It's...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss
Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches long touchdown
Jones recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. Jones had only 17 yards on eight targets in the first half, which was representative of the Jaguars' offensive success. However, that frustration disappeared late in the third quarter when Jones broke free from the Chargers' secondary to catch a 39-yard touchdown. Contrary to past seasons, Jones has emerged as a big-play threat of late by recording six receptions of at least 20 yards over his last eight games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Carted off Sunday
Pinnock won't return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to an abdominal injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Pinnock recorded a tackle on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but he had to be carted off after being injured on the play. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the NFC divisional round if the Giants advance.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Gets 12 carries in playoff loss
Edwards rushed 12 times for 39 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round loss to the Bengals. Edwards rotated with J.K. Dobbins, but the latter was far more effective on a per-touch basis, totaling 105 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 17 touches. The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs with this loss. Edwards has one more year left on his contract after rushing for 433 yards and three touchdowns in nine regular-season appearances.
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Carries Giants to victory
Barkley carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns while catching five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. While Daniel Jones wound up leading the Giants in both carries and rushing yards, Barkley made his touches on the ground count, scoring his team's first points on a 28-yard dash in the first quarter and then plunging into the end zone from two yards out in the fourth for what proved to be the winning touchdown. The star running back will now set his sights on the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense that held Barkley to only 48 scrimmage yards in their only meeting during the regular season, as Barkley was rested for the second, meaningless contest.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Sunday
Ojulari has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to a quadriceps injury. Ojulari recorded a solo tackle in the first half of Sunday's game, but he was ruled out at halftime. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the NFC divisional round if the Giants beat the Vikings.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Clemson enters Top 25 And 1 after Tigers push winning streak to seven games
Clemson coach Brad Brownell entered this season once again on the so-called hot seat -- or at least that was the perception within the industry -- and in possession of a team picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That's a scary combination. Things didn't get off to...
'He is permanent and certain': Twitter reacts to Zach Edey leading Purdue over Michigan State
We're roughly halfway through the college basketball season, and Purdue center Zach Edey is the frontrunner for national Player of the Year. He lifted his chances Monday with 32 points, including the winning basket, and 17 rebounds in a nationally-televised game at Michigan State. For much of the game, he was the No. 3 Boilermakers' only viable offensive option. ...
Report reveals where Ravens stand on Lamar Jackson’s contract
Some of Lamar Jackson’s teammates may be frustrated that he is not playing in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury, but the situation has reportedly not impacted how the Baltimore Ravens feel about their star quarterback. The Ravens still want to sign Jackson to a long-term contract extension, according to... The post Report reveals where Ravens stand on Lamar Jackson’s contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits
Kirksey had five tackles, an interception and one pass defensed in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Kirksey rewarded the organization that signed him to a two-year deal prior to the season with his first triple-digit tackle count in nine NFL seasons. His 124 stops ranked third on the team. Kirksey also recorded two interceptions and a recovered fumble. The starting middle linebacker should return in 2023, although there could be changes to the defensive alignment with a new coaching regime.
Cavaliers race past Pelicans with fourth-quarter burst
Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen had double-doubles and the host Cleveland Cavaliers used a dominant fourth quarter to defeat the
