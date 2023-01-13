ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday

Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss

Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Secures double-double in win

Nurkic provided 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 win over the Mavericks. Nurkic increased his double-double streak to five games, and he's averaged 16.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals since the beginning of that run. If Dallas' frontcourt absences continue, Nurkic could be in line for another excellent total against the Mavericks on Sunday.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Heater continues Sunday

Lillard finished with 40 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 16-16 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 140-123 win over the Mavericks. Lillard came up huge during the Trail Blazers' weekend back-to-back set with the Mavericks, scoring more than one point per minute (76 in 66) while shooting a robust 56.8 percent from the field and going 26 of 26 from the free-throw line. While Lillard won't be able to sustain this level of performance -- he also popped for a season-high 50 points in a loss to the Cavaliers in the game prior to the back-to-back set -- the veteran point guard has at least safely quieted any concerns about his ability to return to elite form following an injury-shortened 2021-22 campaign.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss

Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable Saturday

Markkanen is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip contusion, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen presumably suffered the injury in Friday's 112-108 victory over the Magic. He accumulated 28 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-21 FT), 12 rebounds, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the contest. The 25-year-old's status will depend on how he is feeling closer to tipoff, but Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates to see increased run if he ultimately has to sit out.
Magic's Gary Harris: Actually on injury report

Harris is now questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets due to mallet finger on his shooting hand, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris was left off the Magic's initial injury report but has now been added to the list. He exited Friday's game early due to the injury, and it appears that further evaluation discovered he is dealing with mallet finger. Considering the injury is on his shooting hand, it's unclear if he will be able to play Sunday or if he is facing a longer absence.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Poor shooting sours return

Ayton totaled 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves. Ayton racked up a double-double in the loss but struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 5-of-18. The 11 rebounds were nice, but that's really where the positives end. He currently profiles as the 72nd-best player in standard fantasy formats but is outside the top 190 over the past two weeks. His inability to protect the rim, along with mediocre free-throw shooting, makes him a tough player to see blowing up at any point in the near future.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for season-high 40 points

Kuzma ended with 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks. Kuzma was terrific in the loss, pouring in a season-high 40 points while adding decent peripheral numbers. Despite averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game this season, Kuzma sits outside the top 100 in standard formats, thanks largely to the fact he plays no defense and typically delivers mediocre percentages. He is a clear must-roster player, but for anyone punting points, he should not be a prime target.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Not returning Saturday

Gobert won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Gobert played 13 minutes in the first half before sustaining the injury and giving way to Naz Reid open the third quarter. The 7-foot-1 center finished Saturday's contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal, and his status now bears watching ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz in Minnesota. The Timberwolves should provide an update on Gobert's status Sunday.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return not coming Monday

Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. The team previously expressed optimism Ingram would return during the current five-game road trip, but that won't come to fruition with the trip coming to an end Monday in Cleveland. The 25-year-old still appears close to making his return, but he'll need to wait until at least Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.
