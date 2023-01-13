Read full article on original website
Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar help Avalanche rout Red Wings
Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Cale Makar had two goals and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable Saturday
Markkanen is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip contusion, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen presumably suffered the injury in Friday's 112-108 victory over the Magic. He accumulated 28 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 17-21 FT), 12 rebounds, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the contest. The 25-year-old's status will depend on how he is feeling closer to tipoff, but Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates to see increased run if he ultimately has to sit out.
Cavaliers race past Pelicans with fourth-quarter burst
Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen had double-doubles and the host Cleveland Cavaliers used a dominant fourth quarter to defeat the
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss
Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Secures double-double in win
Nurkic provided 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 136-119 win over the Mavericks. Nurkic increased his double-double streak to five games, and he's averaged 16.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals since the beginning of that run. If Dallas' frontcourt absences continue, Nurkic could be in line for another excellent total against the Mavericks on Sunday.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks century mark in win
McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 119 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-23 playoff win over Seattle. McCaffrey got San Francisco's offense kickstarted when he broke his first carry of the game for 68 yards, eventually leading to a short receiving touchdown for the dual-threat back. The 26-year-old remained heavily involved on offense even with the 49ers getting back to full strength at the playmaker positions for the start of the playoffs. McCaffrey figures to remain a key cog on offense heading into the divisional round, so expect a minimum of 15-20 productive touches and a high DFS price tag next week. He's now scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games.
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win
Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. In leading the Giants to an upset win and the franchise's first playoff victory in 11 years, Jones became the first QB in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and multiple TDs while rushing for 70 or more yards. His first touchdown, a 14-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first quarter, gave New York its first lead of the game, while Jones' nine-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger early in the third kept the Giants ahead of the Vikes in the back-and-forth contest. The quarterback will now gear up for a meeting with the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense he struggled against the only time he faced them in the regular season.
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Heater continues Sunday
Lillard finished with 40 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 16-16 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Sunday's 140-123 win over the Mavericks. Lillard came up huge during the Trail Blazers' weekend back-to-back set with the Mavericks, scoring more than one point per minute (76 in 66) while shooting a robust 56.8 percent from the field and going 26 of 26 from the free-throw line. While Lillard won't be able to sustain this level of performance -- he also popped for a season-high 50 points in a loss to the Cavaliers in the game prior to the back-to-back set -- the veteran point guard has at least safely quieted any concerns about his ability to return to elite form following an injury-shortened 2021-22 campaign.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Poor shooting sours return
Ayton totaled 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves. Ayton racked up a double-double in the loss but struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 5-of-18. The 11 rebounds were nice, but that's really where the positives end. He currently profiles as the 72nd-best player in standard fantasy formats but is outside the top 190 over the past two weeks. His inability to protect the rim, along with mediocre free-throw shooting, makes him a tough player to see blowing up at any point in the near future.
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits
Kirksey had five tackles, an interception and one pass defensed in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Kirksey rewarded the organization that signed him to a two-year deal prior to the season with his first triple-digit tackle count in nine NFL seasons. His 124 stops ranked third on the team. Kirksey also recorded two interceptions and a recovered fumble. The starting middle linebacker should return in 2023, although there could be changes to the defensive alignment with a new coaching regime.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Not returning Saturday
Gobert won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Gobert played 13 minutes in the first half before sustaining the injury and giving way to Naz Reid open the third quarter. The 7-foot-1 center finished Saturday's contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal, and his status now bears watching ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz in Minnesota. The Timberwolves should provide an update on Gobert's status Sunday.
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Behind schedule but feels good
Hendricks' shoulder, which he strained last July, feels "amazing," but his availability for Opening Day remains up in the air, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hendricks struggled to a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts before suffering the injury, which was eventually revealed to be a capsular tear. He's...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return not coming Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. The team previously expressed optimism Ingram would return during the current five-game road trip, but that won't come to fruition with the trip coming to an end Monday in Cleveland. The 25-year-old still appears close to making his return, but he'll need to wait until at least Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
