Montague, MI

Larson, Jaramillo lead Kent City boys past Tri-County

– The Kent City boys basketball team continued to roll with its third win in a row on Friday evening. The Eagles cruised past Tri County, 67-46, in a CSAA win. The Eagles opened with an 18-13 edge in the first quarter. Their lead grew even further as they outscored Tri County 17-10 in the second stanza to roll into halftime ahead, 35-23.
KENT CITY, MI
Muskegon stays perfect with league victory over Zeeland West

The Muskegon Big Red boys’ basketball team kept their perfect record intact Friday night as they got by the Zeeland West Dux in an OK Conference-Green contest, 55-46. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs had another big night for the Big Reds with a game-high 21 points, including going 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He converted on several attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final eight minutes. Briggs also connected on three 3-pointers.
MUSKEGON, MI
Mason County Eastern girls cruise past Walkerville

Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team rebounded from a loss earlier this week with a resounding 45-12 victory over visiting Walkerville. Friday’s game was a West Michigan D League matchup. “We were able to create some turnovers early, which led to some quick sets and had good shot...
WALKERVILLE, MI
Sluggish second half costs Newaygo girls against Morley-Stanwood

The Newaygo Lions girls basketball team dropped a 63-33 Central State Activities Association contest to the Morley-Stanwood Mohawks on Friday. The Mohawks held a 16-15 lead after the first eight minutes of play and extended their lead to 30-23 by the half. Morley-Stanwood broke the game open with a 17-7...
NEWAYGO, MI
Decker scores 29 in Newaygo boys win over Morley Stanwood

The Newaygo Lions boys basketball team got by the Morley Stanwood Mohawks on Friday, 64-53, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Mohawks got off to a fast start and Newaygo had to play catchup ball for most of the evening. Newaygo trailed by three at the halftime break,...
NEWAYGO, MI
Manistee’s balance too much for Fremont in girls’ basketball action

Three Manistee players scored in double figures Friday night in the Chippewas’ 54-50 victory over the Fremont Packers. The victory came after the Chippewas overcame a first-half deficit in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest. Manistee trailed Fremont, 13-5, at the end of the first quarter, but then...
MANISTEE, MI
Ludington rallies against Petoskey, stays perfect at 11-0

A big fourth quarter lifted the Ludington boys basketball team to its 11th straight win, with a 56-48 non-conference victory over visiting Petoskey on Saturday afternoon. The Orioles jumped out in the opening quarter with an 18-11 lead. The Northmen went on a run in the second stanza and outscored Ludington, 13-10 to cut the Orioles’ lead down to four, 28-24 at the half.
LUDINGTON, MI
Jayhawk men get big win over Alpena Community College

The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team snapped a two game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks came up with a big win over Alpena Community College by a final score of 97-61. Injuries caused MCC to be without starters, Jacob May and Jacob Mueller, but the team...
MUSKEGON, MI
Lundquist sparks Oakridge league victory over Montague

MONTAGUE — Anna Lundquist left quite a mark on Friday night’s league basketball game at Montague. The Oakridge standout scored 17 points, hauled down 17 rebounds, added four blocks and three steals and led the Eagles to a 45-25 victory over the Wildcats. Oakridge led 13-4 after one...
MONTAGUE, MI
Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia

SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central won its second straight girls basketball game Friday night with a 56-17 victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All doubt about the outcome was removed when the Spartans shutout the Panthers, 13-0 in the first quarter. The Spartans had...
HESPERIA, MI
Montague girls wrestling team have great results at Northview Invitational

The Montague girls wrestling team had a successful day at the Northview Invitational on Saturday. All four of the Lady Mat Cats fought their way to the finals. “We are starting to perform at a good time of the year,” said head coach Kristoffer Maddox. “We have high expectations at Montague, so it was great to see all four of our girls performing and putting on a great showing today”
MONTAGUE, MI
Shelby boys get by Oakridge for fifth straight win

Three players scored in double figures Friday night as the Shelby boys basketball team won its fifth straight game, 62-56, over visiting Oakridge in a non-conference contest. Oakridge never led after the Tigers gained a 12-7 edge at the end of the first quarter. A 17-8 surge in the second quarter built Shelby’s lead to 29-15 at the half.
SHELBY, MI
Lady Jayhawks cruise past Alpena Community College

The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks played their first conference game of the season Saturday afternoon and came away with a convincing 65-29 win over the Alpena Community College Lumberjacks in a Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. The Jayhawks took advantage of their ability to run the court and...
ALPENA, MI
Mona Shores girls cruise past Grand Rapids Union

The Mona Shores girls basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Friday to stay perfect in the OK Green. The Sailors topped Union, 45-22. Mona Shores jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first half and didn’t look back. The Sailors outscored the Red Hawks 14-7 in...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Whitaker scores 30 in Reeths-Puffer boys win over Wyoming

The Reeths-Puffer boys’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to put away Wyoming in an OK Conference-Green game on Friday. The Rockets came away with a 66-53 win. “It was a much-needed win and we had great energy and grit from our entire team,” said Coach Nathan Aardema.
WYOMING, MI

