Clear Creek County, CO

9NEWS

Winter storm: When the heaviest snow will fall, how it will impact the commute

DENVER — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder warned incoming winter weather will impact roads starting Tuesday night through the Wednesday evening commutes. The heaviest of the snow will likely fall before dawn Wednesday, with heavy snow at times through the Wednesday morning commute. Snow will continue throughout the day Wednesday, meaning roads will likely stay slick most (if not all) of the day.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Power restored in Arvada, Westminster after crash

ARVADA, Colo. — Crews have restored power after thousands of people lost electrical service in Arvada Sunday. Arvada Police said in a tweet that a utility box was struck in the 7100-block of Wadsworth Boulevard following a crash. Police said the power outage in the northwest section of Arvada was related.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Denver braces for snow: Which streets will get plowed?

DENVER — A new round of winter weather is headed to Colorado at the start of the week, bringing several inches of snow to the Denver metro area and more than a foot to some mountain areas. While snow is an expected part of winter in Colorado, many new...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver prepares for first 5 p.m. sunset of the year

DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

Second winter storm on the horizon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Pigs, truck, trailer stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show

DENVER — A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would be his last year of eligibility before he ages out of the competition.
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week

As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS

I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Authorities warn of dangerous avalanche conditions ahead of MLK Day weekend

COLORADO, USA — Four Coloradans have died in avalanches over the past three weekends, and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) hopes to prevent more. CAIC warned this week of dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry this Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. In a news release, the organization's director said Colorado has seen more avalanches so far this year than it does in a typical year, and recently, those avalanches gotten much bigger.
COLORADO STATE
KREX

23-year-old skier dies in accident at Vail

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — A 23-year-old male has died due to the result of a ski accident at Vail Resort. Vail Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends Beth Howard, Vail Mountain vice president & chief operating officer The guest was […]
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

Dangerous ice conditions at Eleven Mile State Park

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning those who plan to ice fish at Eleven Mile State Park of "life-threatening ice conditions." The reservoir, which is southwest of Denver, is experiencing dangerous pressure ridges, CPW said. This happens when two ice sheets, driven by changing temperatures and winds, collide. Part of the ridge remains above the surface after the collision, but the ice at those points can be thin.
DENVER, CO
koamnewsnow.com

CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

