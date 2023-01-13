The White House said on Monday it did not keep visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, squashing House Republicans’ demands to see who had proximity to classified documents recently found at the residence. “Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” the White House counsel’s office said in a statement, according to CNN. “But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.” The Secret Service also said it did not maintain its own log of visitors. The statement came two days after the White House said it discovered five additional classified documents at the Wilmington home, bringing the total to six.Read it at CNN

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO