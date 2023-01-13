ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Robert Whitney
3d ago

Let's not forget when it was just Trump, Biden and the Democrat media stressed it is a criminal act to have just one document and should be prosecuted!! Watch the twisting of particulars....

Patrick D0gan
3d ago

so let me get this straight everybody knew Donald Trump had documents that he said he declassified but everybody didn't know Joe Biden had documents that he did not declassify and did not have the right to and has had them for 6 years what is a bigger national security risk Biden having documents for 6 years that no one knew he had or Trump having documents that everybody knew he had that were secure in Mar-A-Lago with security agents watching them? what's a bigger risk? Joe Biden is obviously and to say that he's shielded because he turned the documents over immediately he is not shielded he had them for 6 years

Delbert Anders
3d ago

and don't forget that the documents that they found in Biden's office and garage contained classified material of briefings of Ukraine and Iran the same thing that his son is under investigation for from the laptop on business dealings that probably should not have happened

Reply(3)
77
