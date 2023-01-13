Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show
When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
theberkshireedge.com
Triplex cinema sale nearly complete
Great Barrington — After securing commitments from investors, Cinema Lab CEO Luke Parker Bowles said that the Montclair, New Jersey-based theater company Cinema Lab is set to purchase the Triplex Theater on 70 Railroad Street. According to Cinema Lab’s website, the company owns three theaters: The Cañon in Cañon...
theberkshireedge.com
I PUBLIUS: Why are New Yorkers flying the coop?
So why are so many New Yorkers, like pigeons, flying the coop? There are many potential reasons, but I expect the first is that there really are too many people living in the state. New York City leads the way. A lot of people who rent or own apartments are tempted to exit the city because they simply cannot afford to stay where they are. We know that the cost of buying or renting an apartment in the city is just astronomical and continually getting worse. Let there be no mistake about it, an apartment that may cost a million or more dollars to buy is just too much to carry, particularly since the monthly costs can be so high.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good
With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
Massachusetts Pizza Lovers Will See the Return of a Popular Pizza Soon (Video)
One thing I loved about growing up in Berkshire County specifically northern Berkshire County is when it came time to celebrate my birthday or my friends' birthdays. No matter who was having a birthday we at times would end up having a party outside of our houses. Some of the places I remember celebrating and attending birthday parties include Valley Park Lanes in North Adams, Mount Greylock Bowl in North Adams, Burger King in North Adams, The Ground Round at the then Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, and last but certainly not least Pizza Hut in North Adams.
National Bagel Day: Top places to get a bagel in western Massachusetts
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 places to get bagels in western Massachusetts.
New Italian restaurant opens in Clifton Park
The Painted Lemon has officially opened its doors at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The Italian restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, January 11.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Pittsfield Covenience Store Sells $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Friday
The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!. According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday...
theberkshireedge.com
Organizations collaborated to pack and deliver holiday meals for 300 families
Great Barrington — Volunteers from local community organizations Berkshire United Way, Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires, Berkshire Bounty, and Berkshire South Regional Community Center all collaborated together to help pack and deliver holiday meals for 300 families on December 11. According to a press release issued by...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Wilfred Avenue: Donna M. Sadlowski and Jolene G. Wood of Adams to Doris C. Mcshine, $280,000 on 12/29/2022. 70-1/2 Lime Street: Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp of Adams to Jennifer M. Mcdonald, $160,000 on 12/27/2022. 78 Lime Street: Dan F. Carpenter and Amanda Carpenter of Adams to Jake L....
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
iBerkshires.com
Veteran Spotlight: John Harding Jr.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — John Harding Jr. served his country with bravery and distinction as a corporal in the Marine Corps from 1963 to 1966 and in the Vietnam War. Harding said he enjoyed his basic training at Camp Geiger, Marine Corps Base Lejeune. "Boot camp was probably one of...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Sarah Haskins of Streamline Communities offers a bright new condo in the well located and beautifully designed Cable Mills complex. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio...
Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Massachusetts?
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke 7th grader awake after 2 cardiac arrests, 4 days in medically-induced coma
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke seventh grader is now out of her medically induced coma nearly a week after she suffered two cardiac arrest episodes and now, Western Mass News is getting answers on the importance of a technique used to save her life. After Nevaeh Vieira spent four...
