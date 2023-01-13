So why are so many New Yorkers, like pigeons, flying the coop? There are many potential reasons, but I expect the first is that there really are too many people living in the state. New York City leads the way. A lot of people who rent or own apartments are tempted to exit the city because they simply cannot afford to stay where they are. We know that the cost of buying or renting an apartment in the city is just astronomical and continually getting worse. Let there be no mistake about it, an apartment that may cost a million or more dollars to buy is just too much to carry, particularly since the monthly costs can be so high.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO