ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss women’s basketball drops first game in 42 days in 63-58 loss to Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team dropped its first game since December 4th in a 63-58 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday afternoon in Oxford. The loss, which dropped the Rebels to 16-3 on the season and 5-1 in the SEC, snapped the team’s nine-game winning streak and its five-game winning streak to start conference play.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss lands commitment from All-CUSA offensive lineman

Ole Miss landed a big pick up for its offensive line. Quincy McGee, a lineman from UAB, committed to transfer to Ole Miss. McGee will be returning to his home state as he is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Before his time at UAB, McGee played for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College,...
OXFORD, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

GERMANTOWN GIRLS, ALL-AMERICAN MADISON BOOKER, RALLY FOR COME-FROM-BEHIND WIN OVER MADISON CENTRAL, WIN FOR NINTH CONSECUTIVE TIME IN THE SERIES BETWEEN MADISON COUNTY RIVALS

MADISON – Madison Central has had the upper hand over Germantown in the majority of the sports between the two Madison County rivals, even after Germantown joined Madison Central in MHSAA Class 6A four years ago. But not in girls basketball. Germantown continued its domination of the series by...
MADISON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

University of Mississippi Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards

Honors recognize arts, patronage and arts-based community development. A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission‘s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe’s Penny Bar

TLV News The Local Voice is a bimonthly entertainment guide and newspaper based in Oxford, Mississippi, covering and distributed in North Central Mississippi, including Oxford, Ole Miss, Taylor, Abbeville, Water Valley, Lafayette County, Yalobusha County, and parts of Panola County, Marshall County, and Tupelo . The Local Voice is distributed free to over 255 locations in North Mississippi and also available as a full color PDF download worldwide on the internet.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old

A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
JONESTOWN, MS
tippahnews.com

Tippah County Man shoots11-month old before committing suicide

Tippah County man shot his 11 month old child before committing suicide. Terrible situation and prayers urgently needed. Kevin Haygood of Chalybeate in Tippah County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his 11-month-old baby early Friday. The baby is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Keen announces run for District 6 House seat

Lewisburg homebuilder and former DeSoto County Sheriff Deputy Justin Keen announced his candidacy for District 6 state representative. Keen said with a Republican majority in Jackson, he will stand up and protect conservative values, principles, and priorities at the state level. “The last two years have shown us that we...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy

The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy