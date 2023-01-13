Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss women’s basketball drops first game in 42 days in 63-58 loss to Alabama
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team dropped its first game since December 4th in a 63-58 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday afternoon in Oxford. The loss, which dropped the Rebels to 16-3 on the season and 5-1 in the SEC, snapped the team’s nine-game winning streak and its five-game winning streak to start conference play.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss lands commitment from All-CUSA offensive lineman
Ole Miss landed a big pick up for its offensive line. Quincy McGee, a lineman from UAB, committed to transfer to Ole Miss. McGee will be returning to his home state as he is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Before his time at UAB, McGee played for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College,...
Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn
The Ole Miss message boards are filled with salt while Hugh Freeze continues to recruit well for Auburn football.
Ole Miss Cornerback Davison Igbinosun Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The Ole Miss Rebels lost another talented defensive back to the Transfer Portal on Saturday.
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
mississippiscoreboard.com
GERMANTOWN GIRLS, ALL-AMERICAN MADISON BOOKER, RALLY FOR COME-FROM-BEHIND WIN OVER MADISON CENTRAL, WIN FOR NINTH CONSECUTIVE TIME IN THE SERIES BETWEEN MADISON COUNTY RIVALS
MADISON – Madison Central has had the upper hand over Germantown in the majority of the sports between the two Madison County rivals, even after Germantown joined Madison Central in MHSAA Class 6A four years ago. But not in girls basketball. Germantown continued its domination of the series by...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards
Honors recognize arts, patronage and arts-based community development. A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission‘s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM...
thelocalvoice.net
Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe’s Penny Bar
Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe's Penny Bar
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday
Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old
A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
tippahnews.com
Tippah County Man shoots11-month old before committing suicide
Tippah County man shot his 11 month old child before committing suicide. Terrible situation and prayers urgently needed. Kevin Haygood of Chalybeate in Tippah County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his 11-month-old baby early Friday. The baby is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital...
DeSoto Times Today
Keen announces run for District 6 House seat
Lewisburg homebuilder and former DeSoto County Sheriff Deputy Justin Keen announced his candidacy for District 6 state representative. Keen said with a Republican majority in Jackson, he will stand up and protect conservative values, principles, and priorities at the state level. “The last two years have shown us that we...
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
wtva.com
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
actionnews5.com
Proposed bill would crack down on enrolling out-of-district students in DeSoto Co. Schools
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - In a newly proposed bill, Mississippi Senator Michael McClendon is looking to make it illegal for parents to send their children to out-of-district schools. With an enrollment of more than 30,000 students, more families are actively choosing to send their children to DeSoto County Schools,...
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
desotocountynews.com
Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy
The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
mississippifreepress.org
‘Spiritual Genocide’: I Take Full Responsibility for Vandalizing the UM Confederate Statue
On May 30, 2020, I hopped in my car with a few cans of spray paint and a boxcutter and drove a little over two hours from my then-home in Leland to Oxford, Miss. Before I even arrived at the circle on campus where an enormous Confederate statue used to stand, fear overcame me. It was now or never.
