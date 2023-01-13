Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant draws hilarious $100 million reaction from Andre Iguodala
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.
Jayson Tatum’s immediate reaction to 50-burger vs. Hornets
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum put together one of his best performances of the season in Monday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum finished with 51 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in 40 minutes of action. Not only did Tatum light up the scoreboard, but he did so very efficiently — he went 15-for-23 from the field and 7-for-12 from behind the three-point arc to give the Celtics their seventh straight win.
Column: Lincoln High's Norman Powell plays way into NBA's sixth-man award conversation
Powell finds his offensive way with Clippers alongside Paul George and former SDSU superstar Kawhi Leonard
Twitter reacts to Celtics star Jayson Tatum cruising to historic 51 points vs. Hornets
Martin Luther King Day across the NBA has been highlighted so far by a ridiculous outing from Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who erupted for a historic 51 points in a 130-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on the road. In the process, Tatum became the franchise leader in 50+point games with five, surpassing the legendary Larry Bird. Don’t forget, Tatum is just also 24 years of age.
Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert groin injury flares up again vs. Jazz
Monday night was a special occasion for Rudy Gobert as the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted his former team, the Utah Jazz. It was an opportunity for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner to face off against the team he play for for the past nine seasons. Unfortunately, Gobert’s night was cut short by a concerning groin injury.
Ja Morant gets major injury update vs. Suns
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant missed two of the last four games with a thigh injury. The Grizzlies didn’t miss a beat without their best player, as they beat the Jazz and Spurs in convincing fashion earlier in the month. As of late, Morant has been dealing with another...
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
3 observations from Steph Curry, Warriors’ hard-won victory over the Wizards
The Golden State Warriors came alive late to the beat the Washington Wizards 127-118 on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back. Here are three key observation from the Warriors’ hard-fought fifth road win of the season. Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green save the day Curry came out extremely aggressive on the […] The post 3 observations from Steph Curry, Warriors’ hard-won victory over the Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook sounds off on brutal Sixers loss after botched game-winning play
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered more heartbreak on Sunday night after losing out to the Philadelphia 76ers in dramatic fashion. Down one point with one final possession in their hands, the Lakers botched what could have been a game-winning play courtesy of a Russell Westbrook errand pass. This turned out to be the Lakers’ second […] The post Lakers star Russell Westbrook sounds off on brutal Sixers loss after botched game-winning play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts
The Los Angeles Lakers could be signing a new player to their squad in the near future. It’s not going to be the landscape-shifting addition that so many fans have been clamoring for, though, as the Lakers seem to be looking for a steady frontcourt player that can help them with their current injury situation. […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMar DeRozan reveals injury update Bulls fans will surely love
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan has missed the past three games after he injured his quad on a non-contact play when they took on the Boston Celtics on January 9. DeRozan was simply trying to get to his spot against Al Horford, but he proceeded to tweak his quad which had already been hurting to that point. Nevertheless, DeRozan was adamant in his assertion that the injury was nothing too serious.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers
After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Fred VanVleet playing vs. Knicks?
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet left Saturday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks early after suffering a back injury. He returned to the game later on but did not play well, finishing with three points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field and 1-for-6 from behind the three-point arc in the loss. So when the Raptors travel to New York to play the Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle-led Knicks on Monday afternoon, every Raptors fan will surely want to know: Is Fred VanVleet playing today vs. the Knicks?
Jim Montgomery salutes David Krejci after 1,000th game with Bruins
Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t hold back when lauding franchise legend David Krejci after his 1,000th game with the organization. It was a matinee to remember for the Bruins, who handed the Philadelphia Flyers a 6-0 beatdown to celebrate the 36-year-old reaching his impressive milestone. After yet another impressive win, Montgomery touched on […] The post Jim Montgomery salutes David Krejci after 1,000th game with Bruins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s final injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games with a sore left knee. The last time he played was back on January 11th against the Atlanta Hawks, when he grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out ten assists in a Milwaukee win. The Bucks have struggled as of late without their best player, […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s final injury status vs. Pacers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic had zero reaction to his game-winner and Nuggets Twitter is loving it
Nikola Jokic’s game-winner for the Denver Nuggets against the Orlando Magic was incredible, but his reaction to it–or the lack thereof–made it even more amusing. With less than five seconds left on the clock and the game tied at 116-116, Jokic received the ball from Jamal Murray at the top of the key. Franz Wagner […] The post Nikola Jokic had zero reaction to his game-winner and Nuggets Twitter is loving it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards’ Bradley Beal gets final injury status update vs. Warriors
Bradley Beal is not yet ready to return. The Washington Wizards All-Star guard, who has been dealing with a left hamstring injury, will not play against the Golden State Warriors on Monday due to his left hamstring injury, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Bradley Beal was previously listed...
