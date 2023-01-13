ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: Decision on seeking death penalty in Walmart mass shooting nears

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Death Penalty Deadline: The U.S. Attorney’s Office has until Tuesday to decide if federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Patrick Crusius, the man charged with killing 23 people during the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. By enforcing the Tuesday notice deadline for a decision, the federal judge said attorneys will still have sufficient time to prepare for the trial that is set to start Jan. 8, 2024. Within a week after the federal prosecutors make a decision on the death penalty, state prosecutors are expected to meet with the state judge to talk about deadlines and a possible trial date.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Massing of Colors returns to El Paso after 3-year absence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in three years,  El Paso veterans groups got together for the Massing of the Colors Saturday at El Paso Community College’s Administrative Headquarters. Veterans groups, JROTC and ROTC programs, police, fire and other color-bearing groups participated to show off their patriotism. In all, more than 30 […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police: 1 person killed in crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person is dead after a crash in northeast El Paso Friday night. The crash took place at Dyer Street and Ameen Drive, police said. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. One other person was...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Border Patrol stops 49 human smuggling attempts during 5-day period

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents thwarted 49 human smuggling attempts during a five-day period. That led to the interception of 277 smuggled migrants, from the Ysleta port of entry to Deming in Southern New Mexico. All migrants were medically screened and evaluated. Migrants who fall under Title 42 sere […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian killed along Border Highway in hit-and-run crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle along the Border Highway Saturday morning in what police are now calling a hit and run. The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. along Border Highway West at Midway. Initially, police reported that the person had serious injuries but is now confirmed […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy assaulted during traffic stop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 28-year-old man with outstanding criminal warrants assaulted an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy Wednesday following a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials say the deputy spotted 28-year-old Raul Rangel at the 1,000 block of Celum and conducted a traffic stop. Officials say...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2 fugitives wanted in El Salvador removed by ERO El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) from the El Paso Field Office removed two fugitive undocumented non-citizens wanted in El Salvador. 47-year-old Benito Arevalo Gochez Ruballo, and 35-year-old Erika Beatriz Rivera Crespin were removed to El Salvador on an ICE Air Operations Charter […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Pasoans sweating over December heating bills

Many El Pasoans are sweating at the price of their residential heating bills this month with some Texas Gas Service customers facing payments of up to $400. Some bills were so surprising, El Pasoans took to social media like the Nextdoor app, a platform where neighbors connect, to see if anyone else was experiencing the same sticker shock.
EL PASO, TX

