Republican congressman calls on Santos' campaign funds to be frozen
Fellow Republican Rep. Nick LaLota is calling for New York Rep. George Santos' campaign funds to be frozen so the money could possibly be returned to donors.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
White House Says It Has No Record of Who Visited Biden’s Wilmington Home
The White House said on Monday it did not keep visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, squashing House Republicans’ demands to see who had proximity to classified documents recently found at the residence. “Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” the White House counsel’s office said in a statement, according to CNN. “But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.” The Secret Service also said it did not maintain its own log of visitors. The statement came two days after the White House said it discovered five additional classified documents at the Wilmington home, bringing the total to six.Read it at CNN
