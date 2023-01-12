Read full article on original website
abc10.com
The end is in sight: Dry weather set to return to Northern California following parade of storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dry weather is on the horizon, finally allowing California to dry out following a period of wet weather stretching back to the day after Christmas. Sacramento has seen rain nearly every day since Dec. 26, with only two days being dry. More rain will fall Sunday...
KTVU FOX 2
Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs
OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
PLANetizen
California’s Reservoirs are Filling Up, but For How Long?
A park in Oakley, California floods during the 'atmospheric river' storm that hit the state on the last days of 2022. | Rich Lonardo / Oakley, California. Could the massive storms drenching the West Coast this month bring relief to California after three years of drought? “If California’s recent climate history is a guide, not for long,” writes Henry Fountain in the New York Times. While the recent downpours may fill (and in some cases overfill) the state’s reservoirs, the better question, Fountain points out, is how future droughts will play out.
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
MSNBC
California faces new round of rainfall, flooding
Historic rainstorms continue to batter the state of California leaving millions of residents under a flood watch and over 13,000 still without power. “It's been tough,” said a Felton Grove homeowner. Jan. 15, 2023.
goldrushcam.com
California Department of Fish and Wildlife Lifts Trap Restrictions In The Commercial And Recreational Dungeness Crab Fisheries
January 15, 2023 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) lifted the Dungeness crab trap prohibition in Fishing Zones 3-6 (all areas south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line) for the recreational fishery on Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:01 a.m. CDFW will lift the 50 percent commercial fishery trap reduction in Fishing Zones 3-6 on Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:01 a.m. The current 50 percent trap reduction for the commercial fishery and trap prohibition in the recreational fishery will remain in place until lifted on the respective dates.
California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — California’s coastline keeps getting sledge-hammered by atmospheric rivers that have left beach town residents wondering, when will January’s storms ever end? Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges, and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in […]
These 4 maps show recent rain's impact on Bay Area, California drought
Sometimes, a picture is worth 1,000 words. Other times, it's worth thousands of acre-feet. The latter is the case when comparing the U.S. Drought Monitor's drought maps of before and after the storms that have struck California since the end of December. Below are two maps of the coverage area of the National Weather Service's...
thesungazette.com
Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs
While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
KTVU FOX 2
Major rains along with record snow pack could amount to danger
California has not seen rain like we're having in many years. That's extremely helpful to filling the Golden State's water starved dams; especially the major mega dams tens of millions of Californians depend on. But, with precipitation, too much of a good thing requires intense oversight and management, round the clock, by reservoir and dam operators.
As California eyes more wildlife crossings, researchers say some animals might be scared to use them
As Californians mourn the death of celebrity mountain lion P-22, work continues on a massive wildlife crossing bridge in Los Angeles County which will connect two natural landscapes that have been bisected by one of the nation’s busiest highways. Perhaps the lasting legacy of the cougar, who was captured and euthanized by California Fish and […]
KSBW.com
Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
