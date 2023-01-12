A park in Oakley, California floods during the 'atmospheric river' storm that hit the state on the last days of 2022. | Rich Lonardo / Oakley, California. Could the massive storms drenching the West Coast this month bring relief to California after three years of drought? “If California’s recent climate history is a guide, not for long,” writes Henry Fountain in the New York Times. While the recent downpours may fill (and in some cases overfill) the state’s reservoirs, the better question, Fountain points out, is how future droughts will play out.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO