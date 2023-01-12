ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castroville, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTVU FOX 2

Wave of wet weather boosting California's reservoirs

OAKLAND, Calif. - An ongoing wave of atmospheric river systems hitting the Bay Area has provided a much-needed boost to state reservoirs. "The longer these wet conditions continue, the better off for reservoir storage," said Jeanine Jones of the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Oroville, which is 80 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
PLANetizen

California’s Reservoirs are Filling Up, but For How Long?

A park in Oakley, California floods during the 'atmospheric river' storm that hit the state on the last days of 2022. | Rich Lonardo / Oakley, California. Could the massive storms drenching the West Coast this month bring relief to California after three years of drought? “If California’s recent climate history is a guide, not for long,” writes Henry Fountain in the New York Times. While the recent downpours may fill (and in some cases overfill) the state’s reservoirs, the better question, Fountain points out, is how future droughts will play out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Haunting howl accompanies latest California rainstorm

More than rain filled the air in the Bay Area on Saturday as an eerie whistle startled people driving on one of California's most famous roads. The San Francisco Bay Area has been no stranger to stormy weather with a parade of atmospheric rivers slamming into California one after another since the end of 2022. However, the latest storm had a side-effect that filled the damp air around one of the state's most iconic structures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Lifts Trap Restrictions In The Commercial And Recreational Dungeness Crab Fisheries

January 15, 2023 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) lifted the Dungeness crab trap prohibition in Fishing Zones 3-6 (all areas south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line) for the recreational fishery on Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:01 a.m. CDFW will lift the 50 percent commercial fishery trap reduction in Fishing Zones 3-6 on Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:01 a.m. The current 50 percent trap reduction for the commercial fishery and trap prohibition in the recreational fishery will remain in place until lifted on the respective dates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

California sand artist brings moments of Zen to storm-battered coast

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — California’s coastline keeps getting sledge-hammered by atmospheric rivers that have left beach town residents wondering, when will January’s storms ever end? Santa Cruz County’s beautiful beaches look like disaster zones with destruction from flooding, monster ocean waves, tide surges, and wind. Capitola was hit hard when its wharf split in […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Relentless rains replenish local reservoirs

While many communities across the state are focusing understandably on flood damage from the parade of atmospheric river storms that have drenched California, it’s the potential relief from years of drought resulting in a huge hardship for the local economy here that have gotten the attention of Mark Larsen in the Kaweah River aquifer and Steve Haugen who oversees the Kings River aquifer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Major rains along with record snow pack could amount to danger

California has not seen rain like we're having in many years. That's extremely helpful to filling the Golden State's water starved dams; especially the major mega dams tens of millions of Californians depend on. But, with precipitation, too much of a good thing requires intense oversight and management, round the clock, by reservoir and dam operators.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
MONTEREY, CA

