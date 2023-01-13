CBB world reacts to wild Gonzaga game-winning shot

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have largely dominated the West Coast Conference in recent years, but they were given a huge test on Thursday against the BYU Cougars . The game came down to the wire, but Gonzaga junior guard Julian Strawther came through when it mattered most with a wild game-winning shot to save the day.

BYU held a two-point lead with just 17 seconds remaining in the second half. That is when Strawther came through with the shot of the season thus far for Gonzaga , nailing a clutch three-point attempt to give his team the lead with just nine seconds remaining in the game.

BYU had one last chance to tie to take the lead, but an excellent defensive stop from Gonzaga secured the win and thwarted the potential upset from the Cougars.

This win kept Gonzaga undefeated in conference play, and the college basketball world took notice of this extremely clutch game-winner from Strawther.

“Julian Strawther’s moment! Wow. Huge comeback by Gonzaga to beat BYU,” tweeted Alyssa Charlston of Fox13 in Seattle .

Julian Strawther has stones. And then some. That was deep and daring,” tweeted Dana O’Neil of The Athletic .

Julian Strawther. Onion. What a cold-blooded shot. Can’t go under the screen there. Three can beat you. Two only ties,” tweeted Bill Koch of the Providence Journal .

It hasn’t been the typical dominant year for Gonzaga thus far with three non-conference losses on the year. That being said, overcoming adversity like they did on Thursday may actually benefit them when it comes to preparing for the NCAA Tournament later on in the year.

[ The Comeback on Twitter ] Photo Credit:ESPN

