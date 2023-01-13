ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

CBB world reacts to wild Gonzaga game-winning shot

By Reice Shipley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45p8Iu_0kDEW5YE00

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have largely dominated the West Coast Conference in recent years, but they were given a huge test on Thursday against the BYU Cougars . The game came down to the wire, but Gonzaga junior guard Julian Strawther came through when it mattered most with a wild game-winning shot to save the day.

BYU held a two-point lead with just 17 seconds remaining in the second half. That is when Strawther came through with the shot of the season thus far for Gonzaga , nailing a clutch three-point attempt to give his team the lead with just nine seconds remaining in the game.

BYU had one last chance to tie to take the lead, but an excellent defensive stop from Gonzaga secured the win and thwarted the potential upset from the Cougars.

This win kept Gonzaga undefeated in conference play, and the college basketball world took notice of this extremely clutch game-winner from Strawther.

“Julian Strawther’s moment! Wow. Huge comeback by Gonzaga to beat BYU,” tweeted Alyssa Charlston of Fox13 in Seattle .

Julian Strawther has stones. And then some. That was deep and daring,” tweeted Dana O’Neil of The Athletic .

Julian Strawther. Onion. What a cold-blooded shot. Can’t go under the screen there. Three can beat you. Two only ties,” tweeted Bill Koch of the Providence Journal .

It hasn’t been the typical dominant year for Gonzaga thus far with three non-conference losses on the year. That being said, overcoming adversity like they did on Thursday may actually benefit them when it comes to preparing for the NCAA Tournament later on in the year.

[ The Comeback on Twitter ] Photo Credit:ESPN

The post CBB world reacts to wild Gonzaga game-winning shot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

College Basketball Power Rankings: Are we sleeping on Gonzaga?

Gonzaga continues to win but hasn’t gotten a ton of respect for their strong record. How will they fare in this week’s college basketball power ratings?. It seems like the team of the past few years in college basketball is Gonzaga, which has been ranked highly at the start of each season only to fall short of winning a national title. That trend appeared set to continue this season but the Bulldogs had a few struggles against their tough non-conference schedule, losing three games prior to entering conference play in a tougher WCC.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Showers and warm temperatures on Sunday – Matt

The next weather system arrives on Sunday, but there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the warm weather and stay dry. The first round of rain moves through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. It will be gone by the time most of us are getting the day started and it will mostly be light rain or sprinkles.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New Crumbl Cookies coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good news cookie lovers! A new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Spokane next Friday. Construction documents obtained last September confirmed the new location will be at 7808 N. Division St. near Walgreens. The new cookie place will open up next to Firehouse Subs, at 7808 N....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash blocking SB lanes of Pine Road near Boone now cleared

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening. Washington State Patrol says the vehicle was headed southbound on State Route 27 near Boone Ave when the collision happened. WSP said the pedestrian was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment, while the driver sustained minor injuries. The collision resulted in...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Gilbert to enter change of plea again

SPOKANE – The U.S. District Court in Spokane reports a new trial for former auto dealer Mark W. Gilbert has been cancelled as a change of plea hearing is set for March 6. Gilbert is charged with fraud in connection to a document associated with buying a home in Hawaii in 2014. According to the U.S. District Court, Gilbert will not be sentenced until his change of plea occurs.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees

Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

Readers respond to our profile of former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

FABIAN MCMILLAN: Seemed like a good man. Enjoy your family, sir!. NORMA MCCARTHY: The sun can't set soon 'nuff and don't let the door, well, you know... ROY HOBBS: Already miss his refreshing ability to do his job in the way he thought was best, without worrying about re-election. I didn't always agree with his positions but he never compromised himself to get re-elected.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

NIC amends accreditation response letter

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College amended a response it sent Jan. 4 to its accrediting body, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. The college announced Thursday in a message to employees that it corrected an erroneous date in the original letter, which was submitted to the NWCCU.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cat dies in home fire near Hangman Creek

SPOKANE, Wash. — A cat died in a fire that broke out at a single-wide manufactured home on South Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon. The Spokane Fire Department says firefighters who first got to the scene saw light smoke coming from the eaves of the home, indicating that the atmosphere inside the home was “dangerously unstable.” Firefighters saw a working...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years. Here is WSDOT’s full statement: “Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill

COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
COLFAX, WA
The Comeback

The Comeback

54K+
Followers
1K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy