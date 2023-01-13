ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Boeing's long road to the 737 MAX's return in China

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPZSX_0kDEW11K00

Jan 13 (Reuters) - A China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (600029.SS) flight on a Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX took off on Friday, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, marking the first passenger service on the model by a Chinese airline since March 2019.

Here is a timeline of events surrounding the MAX:

2017

MARCH 8 - The 737 MAX gains U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification.

MAY 22 - The MAX enters commercial service on Lion Air subsidiary Malindo Air.

2018

OCT. 29 - A Lion Air MAX plane crashes in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

2019

MARCH 10 - An Ethiopian Airlines MAX crashes, killing all 157 people on board.

MARCH 11 - China's aviation regulator becomes the first in the world to ground the MAX.

MARCH 13 - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration joins other major global regulators in grounding the MAX.

2020

OCT. 6 - The FAA issues a draft report on revised training procedures for the MAX.

NOV. 18 - The FAA lifts the grounding order.

DEC. 29 - American Airlines makes the first passenger flight since the MAX was grounded.

2021

JAN. 27 - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency approves the MAX's return to service in Europe.

MARCH 1 - China's aviation regulator says its major safety concerns with the MAX had to be "properly addressed" before conducting flight tests.

APRIL 6 - China Southern subsidiary Xiamen Airlines says it has started technical modifications on its grounded MAX planes, though it does not have a timetable for the jet's return to service.

AUG. 11 - A Boeing MAX test plane flies in China as the manufacturer works with the regulator on its return.

NOV. 14 - China's aviation regulator tells airlines it is satisfied that proposed MAX design changes could resolve safety problems.

DEC. 3 - China's aviation regulator forecasts airlines will resume MAX commercial flights by the end of 2021 or in early 2022.

2022

MARCH 15 - A MAX jet for Shanghai Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern, takes off from Seattle heading to Boeing's China completion plant.

MARCH 21 - A China Eastern 737-800 plane, the MAX's predecessor, crashes in China killing all 132 people on board.

JUNE 15 - A China Southern MAX conducts test flights for the first time since March.

JULY 2 - China's three biggest airlines agree to buy nearly 300 Airbus jets.

SEPT. 14 - China's aviation regulator meets with Boeing about the MAX's return.

SEPT. 15 - Boeing says it will begin to remarket some MAX jets earmarked for Chinese customers.

SEPT. 29 - China's aviation regulator certifies the COMAC C919 narrowbody jet, a homegrown rival to the MAX and Airbus A320neo families.

OCT. 19 - A MIAT Mongolian Airlines MAX flight lands in Guangzhou in the first commercial flight by the model to China since the March 2019 grounding.

OCT. 27 - China Southern schedules commercial flights with the MAX for Oct. 30.

OCT. 30 - China Southern cancels the planned MAX commercial flights.

2023

JAN. 11 - China Southern schedules commercial flights with the MAX for Jan. 13

JAN. 13 - A China Southern MAX flies from Guangzhou to Zhengzhou, marking the model's return to Chinese passenger service.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
TheDailyBeast

Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy