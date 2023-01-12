Just Enough Room Island which was formally known as Hub Island, was given its name by a family known as the Sizeland family in the 1950's. After building the small home and planting at least two trees on the property, their intentions were to purchase the land and use it as a vacation "getaway" home. They chose this relatively isolated island with the purpose of having a spot where they could enjoy some peace and tranquility, however this had an adverse affect, as the home and tree quickly brought intrigued and curious tourists to swarm the area.

